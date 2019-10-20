Class 3A, District 3
Dist. Overall
Independence 4-0 8-0
Decorah 3-1 4-4
Waterloo East 2-2 3-5
West Delaware 2-2 3-5
Waverly-SR 1-3 2-6
Charles City 0-4 2-6
Week 8 Results
West Delaware 47, Charles City 7
Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18
Waterloo East at Decorah 14, Waterloo East 7
Week 9 Schedule
West Delaware at Waterloo East
Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City
Decorah at Independence
Class 2A, District 4 Dist. Overall
Waukon 4-0 8-0
Col. Catholic 3-1 7-1
Monticello 2-2 6-2
NFV 2-2 4-4
Anamosa 1-3 1-7
Oelwein 0-4 2-6
Week 8 Results
Monticello 34, Oelwein 20
Waukon 66, Anamosa 0
Columbus Catholic 41, North Fayette Valley 15
Week 9 Schedule
Oelwein at Anamosa
Waukon at North Fayette Valley
Columbus Catholic at Monticello
Class 1A, District 3
Dist. Overall
Osage 4-0 4-4
Aplington-Park 3-1 5-3
Denver 3-1 4-4
Lake Mills 1-3 3-5
Sumner-Fred 1-3 2-6
North Butler 0-4 1-7
Week 8 Results
Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
North Butler at Denver 24, North Butler 0
Osage 52, Lake Mills 13
Week 9 Schedule
Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Butler
Denver at Lake Mills
Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage
Class 1A, District 6
Dist. Overall
Dike-NH 4-0 8-0
Regina 4-0 7-1
South Hardin 2-2 6-2
North Linn 2-2 6-2
Jesup 0-4 2-6
East Marshall 0-4 1-7
Week 8 Results
Regina 35, Jesup 6
North Linn 38, East Marshall 6
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7
Week 9 Schedule
East Marshall at Jesup
South Hardin at North Linn
Regina at Dike-New Hartford
Class A, District 4
Dist. Overall
St. Ansgar 5-0 8-0
South Winn 4-1 6-2
Postville 3-2 3-5
Central Springs 2-3 3-5
Newman Cath 2-4 2-6
Nashua-Plainfield 1-4 1-7
Starmont 1-4 1-7
Week 8 Results
Nashua-Plainfield 14, Starmont 8
South Winneshiek 66, Central Springs 14
North Tama 47, Postville 0
St. Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic 0
Week 9 Schedule
Starmont at GMG
St. Ansgar at Central Springs
Nashua-Plainfield at Postville
South Winneshiek at Newman Catholic
Class A, District 7
Dist. Overall
Grundy Center 4-1 7-1
North Tama 5-0 8-0
Wapsie Valley 3-2 5-3
Hudson 3-2 4-4
East Buchanan 2-3 4-4
BCLUW 1-4 1-7
GMG 0-6 0-8
Week 8 Results
Wapsie Valley 49, East Buchanan 18
BCLUW 7, GMG 0
North Tama 47, Postville 0
Hudson 13, Grundy Center 7
Week 9 Schedule
Grundy Center at Wapsie Valley
East Buchanan at Hudson
BCLUW at North Tama
Starmont at GMG
8-Player, District 3
Dist. Overall
Turkey Valley 6-0 8-0
Easton Valley 5-1 7-1
Midland 4-2 6-2
Springville 3-3 5-3
Central City 3-3 4-4
Kee 2-4 2-6
West Central 1-5 1-7
Central Elkader 0-6 0-8
Week 8 Results
Springville 59, West Central 22
Turkey Valley 72, Easton Valley 62
Midland 54, Central City 45
Kee 72, Central Elkader 6
Week 9 Schedule
West Central at Easton Valley
Central City at Springville
Kee at Midland
Turkey Valley at Central Elkader