Class 3A, District 3

Dist. Overall

Independence 4-0 8-0

Decorah 3-1 4-4

Waterloo East 2-2 3-5

West Delaware 2-2 3-5

Waverly-SR 1-3 2-6

Charles City 0-4 2-6

Week 8 Results

West Delaware 47, Charles City 7

Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18

Waterloo East at Decorah 14, Waterloo East 7

Week 9 Schedule

West Delaware at Waterloo East

Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City

Decorah at Independence

Class 2A, District 4 Dist. Overall

Waukon 4-0 8-0

Col. Catholic 3-1 7-1

Monticello 2-2 6-2

NFV 2-2 4-4

Anamosa 1-3 1-7

Oelwein 0-4 2-6

Week 8 Results

Monticello 34, Oelwein 20

Waukon 66, Anamosa 0

Columbus Catholic 41, North Fayette Valley 15

Week 9 Schedule

Oelwein at Anamosa

Waukon at North Fayette Valley

Columbus Catholic at Monticello

Class 1A, District 3

Dist. Overall

Osage 4-0 4-4

Aplington-Park 3-1 5-3

Denver 3-1 4-4

Lake Mills 1-3 3-5

Sumner-Fred 1-3 2-6

North Butler 0-4 1-7

Week 8 Results

Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

North Butler at Denver 24, North Butler 0

Osage 52, Lake Mills 13

Week 9 Schedule

Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Butler

Denver at Lake Mills

Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage

Class 1A, District 6

Dist. Overall

Dike-NH 4-0 8-0

Regina 4-0 7-1

South Hardin 2-2 6-2

North Linn 2-2 6-2

Jesup 0-4 2-6

East Marshall 0-4 1-7

Week 8 Results

Regina 35, Jesup 6

North Linn 38, East Marshall 6

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7

Week 9 Schedule

East Marshall at Jesup

South Hardin at North Linn

Regina at Dike-New Hartford

Class A, District 4

Dist. Overall

St. Ansgar 5-0 8-0

South Winn 4-1 6-2

Postville 3-2 3-5

Central Springs 2-3 3-5

Newman Cath 2-4 2-6

Nashua-Plainfield 1-4 1-7

Starmont 1-4 1-7

Week 8 Results

Nashua-Plainfield 14, Starmont 8

South Winneshiek 66, Central Springs 14

North Tama 47, Postville 0

St. Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic 0

Week 9 Schedule

Starmont at GMG

St. Ansgar at Central Springs

Nashua-Plainfield at Postville

South Winneshiek at Newman Catholic

Class A, District 7

Dist. Overall

Grundy Center 4-1 7-1

North Tama 5-0 8-0

Wapsie Valley 3-2 5-3

Hudson 3-2 4-4

East Buchanan 2-3 4-4

BCLUW 1-4 1-7

GMG 0-6 0-8

Week 8 Results

Wapsie Valley 49, East Buchanan 18

BCLUW 7, GMG 0

North Tama 47, Postville 0

Hudson 13, Grundy Center 7

Week 9 Schedule

Grundy Center at Wapsie Valley

East Buchanan at Hudson

BCLUW at North Tama

Starmont at GMG

8-Player, District 3

Dist. Overall

Turkey Valley 6-0 8-0

Easton Valley 5-1 7-1

Midland 4-2 6-2

Springville 3-3 5-3

Central City 3-3 4-4

Kee 2-4 2-6

West Central 1-5 1-7

Central Elkader 0-6 0-8

Week 8 Results

Springville 59, West Central 22

Turkey Valley 72, Easton Valley 62

Midland 54, Central City 45

Kee 72, Central Elkader 6

Week 9 Schedule

West Central at Easton Valley

Central City at Springville

Kee at Midland

Turkey Valley at Central Elkader

