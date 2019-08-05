MAYNARD – The West Central School District will host a youth football camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15 from 9 to 11:15 a.m. at the West Central football practice field.
There is no cost to attend the camp, which is for students from third grade to eighth grade.
Parents need to fill out a permission form in order for their child to participate in the football camp. The permission form can be found on West Central’s Facebook page. For more information, call the school at 563-637-2283.