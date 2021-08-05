Former Oelwein baseball standout Derek Stecklein guided Pleasant Valley to the Class 4A state championship Saturday.
The top-seeded Spartans (37-4) beat No. 3 seed Johnston, 14-5, for the school’s first state championship in the sport. Stecklein, who played briefly at Iowa before delving into coaching, is in his third year as head coach at Pleasant Valley.
The Spartans reached the state tournament each of his three years at the helm and capped this season with a school-record 37 wins and the title.
S-F’s Bergmann named academic all-state
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli baseball’s Dawson Bergmann was named to the 2021 Iowa Baseball Coaches Association academic all-state team this week, the organization’s 35th annual list.
Bergmann was named to the first team. A panel of coaches selected two teams from a statewide group of senior players who demonstrate outstanding academic, moral, and athletic characteristics.
The first team consists of the top 24 players, the second team consist of the remaining 21.
Upper Iowa 14th in 2021 NSIC football coaches poll
UIU Sports Information
The Northern Sun Conference released the 2021 coaches’ preseason poll Wednesday ay this morning and Upper Iowa is fourteenth overall and seventh in the NSIC South Division. Seniors Erik Hansen and Alexander Stevens were named as NSIC Players to Watch.
Minnesota State University was selected by the league coaches as the overall and south division preseason favorite. The Mavericks received 12 first place votes and amassed 168 points, 24 points ahead of the University of Minnesota Duluth (144).
The Peacocks are anxious to get onto the turf in Harms-Eischeid Stadium this August under head coach Jason Hoskins. Hoskins took over the program prior to spring practices in 2020.
“I like the energy of our football team,” Hoskins said. “They have continued to trust the process and push each other to get better. We are excited for the opportunity to go out and compete.”
The Peacocks went 2-9 in 2019, highlighted by a 45-24 win over the University of Minnesota Crookston at home and the program’s first win over Minnesota Duluth (23-13).
UIU lost four other NSIC battles by a combined 20 points. The Peacocks open their 2021 season at home at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 when they host Minnesota Duluth.