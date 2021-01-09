BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Northeast Iowa Conference
Crestwood, Cresco 66, Oelwein 37
Decorah 65, Charles City 38
Waukon 80, New Hampton 52
North Iowa Cedar League - East
Denver 88, Aplington-Parkersburg 77
Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53
Tri-Rivers Conference-West
Edgewood-Colesburg 67, Alburnett 51
North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Springville 46
Upper Iowa Conference
Central Elkader 56, Postville 47
Kee, Lansing 70, West Central, Maynard 37
North Fayette Valley 64, MFL-Mar-Mac 44
Statewide
Ankeny 49, Marshalltown 44
Ankeny Christian Academy 72, Diagonal 20
Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, Central 49
Atlantic 65, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 58
Belle Plaine 78, Colfax-Mingo 47
Bellevue West, Neb. 74, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 72
Boyden-Hull 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54
CAM, Anita 61, Paton-Churdan 50
Camanche 76, Anamosa 49
Carroll 69, Carlisle 27
Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, Clinton 46
Clear Creek-Amana 83, South Tama County, Tama 27
Clear Lake 64, Webster City 40
Davis County, Bloomfield 64, Chariton 34
Denison-Schleswig 77, Creston 48
Des Moines, Hoover 69, Des Moines, East 48
Des Moines, Lincoln 43, Ottumwa 38
Dubuque, Senior 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 49
East Mills 35, Sidney 29
East Sac County 66, Emmetsburg 31
Garner-Hayfield 66, North Union 32
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60, West Sioux 47
Grand View Christian 53, Treynor 39
Griswold 65, Essex 36
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Hinton 55
Hillcrest Academy 38, Winfield-Mount Union 36
Independence 56, Vinton-Shellsburg 50
Indianola 80, Oskaloosa 37
Knoxville 71, Albia 55
Lake Mills 71, Forest City 34
LeMars 65, Sioux City, West 44
Lennox, S.D. 51, Sioux City, North 33
Lewis Central 39, Clarinda 36
Marion 53, Benton Community 31
Meskwaki Settlement School 41, GMG, Garwin 36
Montezuma 83, Iowa Valley, Marengo 51
Monticello 64, Cascade,Western Dubuque 29
Muscatine 51, North Scott, Eldridge 46
New London 69, Holy Trinity 31
Newell-Fonda 56, PAC-LM 53
Nodaway Valley 64, Lenox 39
Ogden 58, Madrid 51
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 54, Heartland Christian 38
Osage 47, Northwood-Kensett 35
Pella Christian 83, Newton 63
Pleasant Valley 38, Bettendorf 27
Ponca, Neb. 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 49
Rock Valley 54, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, West Bend-Mallard 36
Solon 43, Beckman, Dyersville 40
South O'Brien, Paullina 50, Akron-Westfield 11
Unity Christian 59, Trinity Christian High School 33
Wahlert, Dubuque 53, Cedar Rapids, Washington 50
Wapello 46, Louisa-Muscatine 25
Waterloo, West 67, Iowa City West 63
West Branch 44, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41
West Lyon, Inwood 70, George-Little Rock 32
Western Christian 71, Storm Lake 26
Winterset 70, ADM, Adel 58
Woodward-Granger 49, AC/GC 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Northeast Iowa Conference
Crestwood 60, Oelwein 26
Decorah 56, Charles City 20
Waukon 47, New Hampton 32
North Iowa Cedar League-East
Denver 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 40
Dike-New Hartford 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 13
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Tri-Rivers Conference - West
Central City 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35
North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Springville 36
Alburnett 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 37
Upper Iowa Conference
North Fayette Valley 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 35
South Winneshiek, Calmar 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 43
Central Elkader 55, Postville 27
Statewide
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56, Tri-Center, Neola 45
AC/GC 60, Woodward-Granger 21
Akron-Westfield 54, South O'Brien, Paullina 41
Algona 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32
Ankeny 56, Marshalltown 17
Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, Central 34
Atlantic 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 33
Audubon 45, Missouri Valley 16
Bellevue 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 37
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 63, Cedar Valley Christian School 16
Bellevue West, Neb. 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38
Bishop Garrigan 62, West Hancock, Britt 54
Bondurant Farrar 69, North Polk, Alleman 55
Camanche 45, Anamosa 44
Carroll 51, Carlisle 31
Cedar Falls 68, Iowa City High 58
Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Iowa City Liberty High School 35
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60, Dubuque, Senior 45
Cedar Rapids, Washington 62, Wahlert, Dubuque 46
Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38
Centerville 72, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 41
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Clinton 28
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Rock Valley 47
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 30
Clarksville 44, Waterloo Christian School 41
Clear Creek-Amana 62, South Tama County, Tama 22
Colfax-Mingo 59, Belle Plaine 51
Creston 63, Denison-Schleswig 58
Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Pella 35
Des Moines, Hoover 61, Des Moines, East 34
Des Moines, Roosevelt 70, Des Moines, North 33
Dubuque, Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50
Eagle Grove 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30
East Mills 52, Sidney 49
Emmetsburg 46, East Sac County 25
Forest City 54, Lake Mills 25
Fort Madison 36, Mount Pleasant 31
Gilbert 71, Boone 45
Glenwood 63, Shenandoah 17
Glidden-Ralston 77, West Harrison, Mondamin 49
Greene County 55, Saydel 42
Griswold 57, Essex 42
Grundy Center 69, East Marshall, LeGrand 31
Harlan 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57
Hinton 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35
Holy Trinity 49, New London 43
Indianola 75, Oskaloosa 28
Janesville 49, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 21
Johnston 51, Waukee 45
Kingsley-Pierson 73, MVAO-CO-U 49
Knoxville 53, Albia 32
Lamoni 58, Seymour 31
LeMars 66, Sioux City, West 52
Linn-Mar, Marion 48, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37
Logan-Magnolia 47, Riverside, Oakland 22
Lynnville-Sully 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 9
Madrid 38, Ogden 17
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
Mason City 67, Fort Dodge 47
Montezuma 70, Iowa Valley, Marengo 23
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 63, Moulton-Udell 39
Murray 48, Moravia 34
Newell-Fonda 81, PAC-LM 50
Nodaway Valley 61, Lenox 54
North Butler, Greene 44, Rockford 28
North Mahaska, New Sharon 77, Keota 23
North Scott, Eldridge 50, Muscatine 33
North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39, OT
Norwalk 65, Grinnell 61
OA-BCIG 45, Lawton-Bronson 35
Omaha Roncalli, Neb. 52, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 29
Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 20
Paton-Churdan 49, CAM, Anita 36
Pella Christian 55, Newton 39
Pleasant Valley 52, Bettendorf 32
Ponca, Neb. 54, Woodbury Central, Moville 41
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 53, Midland, Wyoming 35
Roland-Story, Story City 39, West Marshall, State Center 38
Sheldon 55, Okoboji, Milford 43
Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, Boyden-Hull 32
Sioux Center 34, MOC-Floyd Valley 30
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, West Bend-Mallard 33
Solon 43, Beckman, Dyersville 40
South Hamilton, Jewell 53, PCM, Monroe 29
Southeast Polk 56, Valley, West Des Moines 33
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, East Union, Afton 27
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 67, South Central Calhoun 55
Unity Christian 62, Trinity Christian High School 29
Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, Danville 40
Van Meter 46, Pleasantville 32
Wapello 59, Louisa-Muscatine 55
West Branch 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29
West Fork, Sheffield 62, Nashua-Plainfield 36
West Sioux 43, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 24
Western Christian 72, Storm Lake 37
Winterset 49, ADM, Adel 39