Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

816E4163-96F6-4356-8829-08167D4CF069.jpeg
JEFFREY HUGHES | Oelwein Daily Register

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Northeast Iowa Conference

Crestwood, Cresco 66, Oelwein 37

Decorah 65, Charles City 38

Waukon 80, New Hampton 52

North Iowa Cedar League - East

Denver 88, Aplington-Parkersburg 77

Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53

 Tri-Rivers Conference-West

Edgewood-Colesburg 67, Alburnett 51

North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Springville 46

Upper Iowa Conference

Central Elkader 56, Postville 47

Kee, Lansing 70, West Central, Maynard 37

North Fayette Valley 64, MFL-Mar-Mac 44

 

Statewide

Ankeny 49, Marshalltown 44

Ankeny Christian Academy 72, Diagonal 20

Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, Central 49

Atlantic 65, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 58

Belle Plaine 78, Colfax-Mingo 47

Bellevue West, Neb. 74, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 72

Boyden-Hull 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54

CAM, Anita 61, Paton-Churdan 50

Camanche 76, Anamosa 49

Carroll 69, Carlisle 27

Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, Clinton 46

Clear Creek-Amana 83, South Tama County, Tama 27

Clear Lake 64, Webster City 40

Davis County, Bloomfield 64, Chariton 34

Denison-Schleswig 77, Creston 48

Des Moines, Hoover 69, Des Moines, East 48

Des Moines, Lincoln 43, Ottumwa 38

Dubuque, Senior 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 49

East Mills 35, Sidney 29

East Sac County 66, Emmetsburg 31

Garner-Hayfield 66, North Union 32

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60, West Sioux 47

Grand View Christian 53, Treynor 39

Griswold 65, Essex 36

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Hinton 55

Hillcrest Academy 38, Winfield-Mount Union 36

Independence 56, Vinton-Shellsburg 50

Indianola 80, Oskaloosa 37

Knoxville 71, Albia 55

Lake Mills 71, Forest City 34

LeMars 65, Sioux City, West 44

Lennox, S.D. 51, Sioux City, North 33

Lewis Central 39, Clarinda 36

Marion 53, Benton Community 31

Meskwaki Settlement School 41, GMG, Garwin 36

Montezuma 83, Iowa Valley, Marengo 51

Monticello 64, Cascade,Western Dubuque 29

Muscatine 51, North Scott, Eldridge 46

New London 69, Holy Trinity 31

Newell-Fonda 56, PAC-LM 53

Nodaway Valley 64, Lenox 39

Ogden 58, Madrid 51

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 54, Heartland Christian 38

Osage 47, Northwood-Kensett 35

Pella Christian 83, Newton 63

Pleasant Valley 38, Bettendorf 27

Ponca, Neb. 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 49

Rock Valley 54, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, West Bend-Mallard 36

Solon 43, Beckman, Dyersville 40

South O'Brien, Paullina 50, Akron-Westfield 11

Unity Christian 59, Trinity Christian High School 33

Wahlert, Dubuque 53, Cedar Rapids, Washington 50

Wapello 46, Louisa-Muscatine 25

Waterloo, West 67, Iowa City West 63

West Branch 44, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41

West Lyon, Inwood 70, George-Little Rock 32

Western Christian 71, Storm Lake 26

Winterset 70, ADM, Adel 58

Woodward-Granger 49, AC/GC 46

• • •

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Northeast Iowa Conference

 Crestwood 60, Oelwein 26

Decorah 56, Charles City 20

Waukon 47, New Hampton 32

North Iowa Cedar League-East

Denver 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 40

Dike-New Hartford 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 13

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33

Tri-Rivers Conference - West

Central City 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35

North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Springville 36

Alburnett 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 37

Upper Iowa Conference

North Fayette Valley 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 35

South Winneshiek, Calmar 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 43

Central Elkader 55, Postville 27

Statewide

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56, Tri-Center, Neola 45

AC/GC 60, Woodward-Granger 21

Akron-Westfield 54, South O'Brien, Paullina 41

Algona 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32

Ankeny 56, Marshalltown 17

Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, Central 34

Atlantic 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 33

Audubon 45, Missouri Valley 16

Bellevue 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 37

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 63, Cedar Valley Christian School 16

Bellevue West, Neb. 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38

Bishop Garrigan 62, West Hancock, Britt 54

Bondurant Farrar 69, North Polk, Alleman 55

Camanche 45, Anamosa 44

Carroll 51, Carlisle 31

Cedar Falls 68, Iowa City High 58

Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Iowa City Liberty High School 35

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60, Dubuque, Senior 45

Cedar Rapids, Washington 62, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38

Centerville 72, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 41

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Clinton 28

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Rock Valley 47

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 30

Clarksville 44, Waterloo Christian School 41

Clear Creek-Amana 62, South Tama County, Tama 22

Colfax-Mingo 59, Belle Plaine 51

Creston 63, Denison-Schleswig 58

Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Pella 35

Des Moines, Hoover 61, Des Moines, East 34

Des Moines, Roosevelt 70, Des Moines, North 33

Dubuque, Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50

Eagle Grove 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30

East Mills 52, Sidney 49

Emmetsburg 46, East Sac County 25

Forest City 54, Lake Mills 25

Fort Madison 36, Mount Pleasant 31

Gilbert 71, Boone 45

Glenwood 63, Shenandoah 17

Glidden-Ralston 77, West Harrison, Mondamin 49

Greene County 55, Saydel 42

Griswold 57, Essex 42

Grundy Center 69, East Marshall, LeGrand 31

Harlan 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57

Hinton 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35

Holy Trinity 49, New London 43

Indianola 75, Oskaloosa 28

Janesville 49, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 21

Johnston 51, Waukee 45

Kingsley-Pierson 73, MVAO-CO-U 49

Knoxville 53, Albia 32

Lamoni 58, Seymour 31

LeMars 66, Sioux City, West 52

Linn-Mar, Marion 48, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37

Logan-Magnolia 47, Riverside, Oakland 22

Lynnville-Sully 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 9

Madrid 38, Ogden 17

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57

Mason City 67, Fort Dodge 47

Montezuma 70, Iowa Valley, Marengo 23

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 63, Moulton-Udell 39

Murray 48, Moravia 34

Newell-Fonda 81, PAC-LM 50

Nodaway Valley 61, Lenox 54

North Butler, Greene 44, Rockford 28

North Mahaska, New Sharon 77, Keota 23

North Scott, Eldridge 50, Muscatine 33

North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39, OT

Norwalk 65, Grinnell 61

OA-BCIG 45, Lawton-Bronson 35

Omaha Roncalli, Neb. 52, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 29

Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 20

Paton-Churdan 49, CAM, Anita 36

Pella Christian 55, Newton 39

Pleasant Valley 52, Bettendorf 32

Ponca, Neb. 54, Woodbury Central, Moville 41

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 53, Midland, Wyoming 35

Roland-Story, Story City 39, West Marshall, State Center 38

Sheldon 55, Okoboji, Milford 43

Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, Boyden-Hull 32

Sioux Center 34, MOC-Floyd Valley 30

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, West Bend-Mallard 33

Solon 43, Beckman, Dyersville 40

South Hamilton, Jewell 53, PCM, Monroe 29

Southeast Polk 56, Valley, West Des Moines 33

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, East Union, Afton 27

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 67, South Central Calhoun 55

Unity Christian 62, Trinity Christian High School 29

Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, Danville 40

Van Meter 46, Pleasantville 32

Wapello 59, Louisa-Muscatine 55

West Branch 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29

West Fork, Sheffield 62, Nashua-Plainfield 36

West Sioux 43, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 24

Western Christian 72, Storm Lake 37

Winterset 49, ADM, Adel 39

Trending Food Videos