It’s time to start hunting for championships.
The IGHSAU basketball brackets were recently released, and area teams begin their postseason Feb. 11.
Thursday night’s Class 1A preliminary round will see Wapsie Valley and West Central both on the court in Region 3 action. The Blue Devils (8-11 through Friday) will play at Central Elkader (10-10) at 7 p.m. while the Warriors (4-15) host Janesville (4-16) at the same time.
The Wapsie Valley-Janesville winner plays at Saint Ansgar (16-1) at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. The West Central-Central Elkader winner will play at Nashua-Plainfield at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
Two days after the 1A opener, Saturday, Feb. 13, Oelwein (3-17) opens the Class 3A Region 5 bracket at 7 p.m. at Osage (17-1). The winner faces Union or New Hampton at Osage at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.
Starmont (3-15) will host Postville (1-16) at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 to begin the Class 2A Region 1 bracket; the winner will play at Makquoketa Valley (19-0) at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
Sumner-Fredricksburg (14-6) hosts Clayton Ridge (7-9) at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in the same bracket; the winner plays at Cascade at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 against either Beckman Catholic (7-10), Cascade (15-4) or South Winneshiek (2-16).