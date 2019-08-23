FAYETTE – In an effort to attract new members, Big Rock Country Club in Fayette has added footgolf to their 18-hole course to go along with traditional golf.
Footgolf is a combination of soccer and golf, with footgolfers kicking a soccer ball instead of swinging at a golf ball. The etiquette and ground rules are very similar to traditional golf, with the hole adapted to fit a soccer ball instead of a golf ball.
Big Rock Country Club board of directors president Kurt Wood said he hopes to get younger people interested in golf with the installation of the footgolf course at Big Rock Country Club.
“The popularity of soccer is continuing to increase, particularly around here,” Wood said. “[A lot of] high schools in northeastern Iowa has boys and girls soccer. This is really a growing sport nationally. We happen to be a member of the American Footgolf Federation, so this is a tremendous opportunity to bring the two sports together here and to expand our appeal to people.”
In fact, Big Rock Country Club is the only sanctioned footgolf course by the American Footgolf Federation in northeast Iowa.
Wood said the board decide to install footgolf last spring to appeal to non-traditional golfers.
“It’s no secret that participation in golf nationally has declined over the course of the last decade,” Wood said. “For whatever reason, at every turn, you’ll see the statistics that show the numbers of traditional golf is declining. In 2018, there were 205 golf courses that closed throughout the United States, including three just in northeast Iowa.”
That national trend has been true for Big Rock Country Club, that declined from 172 members in 2010 to 103 members in 2018, with 35 of those members above 76 years of age.
Another feature with Big Rock Country Club is that it is the only public 18-hole golf course in the region.
“We feel that this [course] is a gem here and we don’t have enough people taking advantage of it,” Wood said. “We want to make this, it’s a beautiful golf course tucked in right next to the Volga River and it’s absolutely gorgeous. We want people to utilize this as a resource.”
The footgolf course just opened less than two weeks ago at Big Rock Country Club, and Wood said it would had opened sooner if not for tournaments.
“June and July are very busy months for us in terms of tournaments, so we wanted to wait until that transpired,” Wood said. “We had a big tournament in August for the Iowa Corn Growers, which is huge for us. We waited until that was done and then we got the appropriate bits for us to go in with some machinery to actually dig the holes to put in the footgolf holes.”
This weekend, Big Rock Country Club will have a free weekend for footgolf on Saturday after 3 p.m. and on Sunday.