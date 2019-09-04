ELKADER – The Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Preseason Poll is out and the Peacocks were picked to finish seventh in the conference. The Peacocks are one of twelve teams competing in the NSIC.
Augustana University, winners of nine of the last ten NSIC Championships, was picked to win the NSIC in the preseason poll. The Vikings received six first place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) and tallied 114 points, just one point ahead of the defending NSIC Champions of Minnesota State. The Mavericks also received six first place votes and 113 points. Concordia-St. Paul and Sioux Falls tied for third with 91 points.
Upper Iowa is ready to get back on the course this fall after their fifth place finish at the NSIC Women’s Golf Championship last spring. The Peacocks outplayed seven other teams in the conference tournament falling just 10 strokes shy of third place. UIU turned in scores of 339 and 335 on Friday and then carded a 331 on Sunday to move up a spot from sixth where they started the day.
The Peacocks return NSIC Player to Watch MacKayla Olsen, along with Ilayna Long, Brooke Knutson and Jaden Scweinefus, who all were a big part of UIU’s big finish. Long led the team at the championships last year placing 8th on the individual leaderboard, and Olsen also cracked the top-15 placing 14th.
Olsen played in 14 rounds a season ago posting a team-low scoring average of 83.2 with a low round of 78. Her best weekend came at the Jennies Golf Invitational hosted by the University of Central Missouri where she tallied a pair of 79s to place in the top-10.
Augustana’s Hannah Hankinson was voted by the league coaches at the NSIC Women’s Golf Preseason Golfer of the Year for the second year in a row. Hankinson, the reigning NSIC Women’s Golfer of the Year, finished third at the NSIC Championships a year ago and tied for 15th at the NCAA Regional. She had two first place finishes a year ago along with six top five and seven top ten finishes.
Upper Iowa opened their 2019-20 campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and will wrap up action today in Blue Springs, Mo. at the Central Region Preview at the Adams Pointe Golf Club.