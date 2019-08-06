River Ridge team wins 2019 Ladies Interclub golf tournament

The River Ridge ladies interclub golf team representing Independence won the annual tournament at Hickory Grove Golf Course in Oelwein on Sunday.
The win by River Ridge was their sixth win in a row at the Ladies Interclub Tournament. Each team was represented by eight or ten members, who switched after nine holes.
River Ridge had the best score with a 305. They were followed by Buffalo Creek (Winthrop) with 328, Hickory Grove (Oelwein) with 344 and Wildcat (Shellsburg) with 355.
Hickory Grove’s team had eight members split into four groups. The No. 1 group consisted of Mary Thomas and Chrissy Luckeroth, the No. 2 group consisted of Sue Crandall and Connie Kerns, the No. 3 group consisted of Sandie Graf and Destiny DeHaven and the No. 4 group consisted of Val Greene and Kathy Weatherbee.
Hickory Grove’s No. 1 group combined for a score of 87; with Thomas having a nine-hole score of 44 and Luckeroth a 43. The No. 2 group combined for a score of 81, with Crandall having a nine-hole score of 38 and Kerns a 43.
Hickory Grove’s No. 3 group combined for a score of 84; with Graf having a nine-hole score of 43 and DeHaven a 41. The No. 4 group combined for a score of 92; with Greene having a nine-hole score of 47 and Weatherbee a 45.
The River Ridge team had ten members split into five groups. The first group included Kara Vance and Jennifer Black, who combined for a score of 73. Vance had a 38 and Black a 35.
Linda Kress had a nine-hole score of 36 and Emily Cahalan had a 37, giving River Ridge’s No. 2 group a score of 73. Katie Preuss had a score of 40 and Courtney Hopkins a 36, which gave the No. 3 group a score of 76.
Tracy Steger had a nine-hole score of 43 and Julie Miller a 40, giving the No. 4 group a score of 83. Kathy Cole had a score of 47 and Laura Ungs had a 90, which gave the No. 5 group a score of 90.
The groups of Vance and Black and Kress and Cahalan had the best group score of all groups with a score of 73. Black had the best individual nine-hole score of 35.