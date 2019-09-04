FAYETTE – The Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Preseason Poll is out and the Peacocks were picked to finish seventh in the conference. The Peacocks are one of ten teams competing in the NSIC.
Winona State University was picked to win the NSIC in the preseason men’s golf coaches’ poll. The Warriors, the reigning NSIC Championships, received six first place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) and tallied 77 points to rank ahead of Concordia-St. Paul, which tallied 71 points and two first place votes. Minnesota State was third with 69 points and a first place vote, while Bemidji State was fourth with 47 points and a first place vote.
The Peacock men’s golf team returns the majority of their lineup in 2019-20 including their leaders Logan Schweinefus and Chris Cooksley. Schweinefus represents Upper Iowa as a NSIC Player to Watch, while Cooksley returns after an All-NSIC nod in 2018-19. The team posted a stroke average of 307.2 last season after a solid spring including their first 36-hole tournament championship at NCAA Division II level on Mar. 30-31 at Prairie Links in Waverly in their annual UIU Spring Invite. At the 2019 NSIC Championships, the Peacocks carded rounds of 316 and 319 over the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday before putting together a solid 301 on Saturday to finish in seventh at +84 for the 54-hole championship.
Schweinefus carried a stroke average of 75.6 through his 19 rounds last season. The Ossian, Iowa native signed his name to two rounds at par or better including a team-low 67 during the second round of the UIU Invite. Schweinefus placed in the top ten at two tournaments including runner-up honors at the UIU Invite. Fellow senior Hunter Schulte also returns for his final campaign with the Peacocks and will help Schweinefus and Cooksley to lead the team.
Winona State’s Brady Madsen was voted by the league coaches as the NSIC Men’s Golf Preseason Golfer of the Year. Madsen ranked eighth in the NSIC last season with a 74.7 scoring average. He was named NSIC All-Tournament after placing fourth at the NSIC Championships and earned second team All-NSIC honors.
Upper Iowa tees it up for the first time this fall on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7. The Peacocks will compete in the Watkins Invitational hosted by Winona State in Lake City, Minn.