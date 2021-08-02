The office is still a work in progress, because the area around her office is still a work in progress.
For the most part, however, new Oelwein Athletic Director Jamie Harrings has taken to her new role, which includes her role as assistant principal at the high school.
“It got to combine my love, which was an assistant principal and AD role,” Harrings said recently. “I love the activities side of things, love being involved in seeing kids and coaches grow in that aspect. Also it had the assistant principal role where I could grow myself and grow teachers on the academic side of things.
“When I realized I wanted to put myself out there, so to speak, looking for a full-time administrative role, I saw Oelwein pop up and did not think twice about it.”
Harrings served as an activities director and band teacher in the Waterloo School District at George Washington Carver Academy for nearly four full years. Harrings has also worked at East High School, served as an exploratory teacher chair, and coached volleyball, track, softball and cheer. She also served various leadership committees and roles in Waterloo School District and taught as an instrumental music teacher in the Wapsie Valley School District.
“I think the thing that put her ahead of the pack was that she is a non-traditional athletic director, coming from a fine arts background,” Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “She has coaching experience and knowledge of that side, so it’s not just a fine arts based hire. But you don’t find a lot of athletic directors with the level of fine arts experience that she has.
“And if you look at the program delivery, we’ve given our community, our fine arts are a big priority.”
Oelwein has staged fine arts concerts of 100-plus participants and 50-plus for a band concert in the recent past and has Division 1 ratings in marching band, according to Ehn.
Harrings jumped in full force while Oelwein opened a new era as a North Iowa Cedar League member.
“Jamie is familiar with the NICL … she has a well-established knowledge of who we will be working with,” Ehn said in a June press release.
Harrings and her fiancé “absolutely fell in love with the town” while exploring during the application process. She joked a stop at Dairy Queen aided in their talk about the potential her new job had.
“As I did my research on the district and after I had my initial interview, I could picture us being here, becoming a part of the community,” she said.