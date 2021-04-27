The cheer was small, but loud.
A few seconds later, Wapsie Valley’s Mary Bodensteiner ran over to embrace her mother just outside Oelwein’s track, and the pair shared a laugh.
The junior never high jumped in her life. She’d practiced nothing but her steps — and maybe the motions of an actual jump.
Then Monday came.
There were just two high jumpers registered for the Wapsie Valley Co-Ed Relays until Duane Foster put Bodensteiner’s name on the list. He added her name prior to the meet’s start, and she went out and won the event.
“My coach asked me if I wanted to do it since there were only two other girls. I’ve only practiced once, and I hadn’t even jumped over the bar at school,” Bodensteiner laughed. “But I went and did it. It took a couple tries, but it just felt natural. Turned out pretty well, I guess.”
Bodensteiner cleared 4 feet, 4 inches to claim 10 points. In the end 10 points was the difference between fourth place as a team (97) and a fifth-place tie with Dunkerton.
Now the junior has a field event to participate in.
“We’ve planned on practicing it, but we have not gotten any chance to really practice it,” Foster said. “But she’s athletic enough to do it, and she’ll do it from now on. She does a lot of good things for us, and this is one more.”
Added Bodensteiner, “I asked if I could because I think it’s really fun,” she said of participating in the high jump. “We’ll see where it goes.”
Bodensteiner wasn’t the only Warriors high-jumper to set a personal-best mark. Classmate Gunner Meyer won the boys event at 6-4, then collected another 10 points five minutes later when he won the 110-meter hurdles by 0.27 seconds. Meyer also tacked on 2.5 points by anchoring the shuttle hurdle relay to a two-second win (1:03.54) and accounted for 22.5 of his team’s 113 points.
Meyer won the high jump at 6-2 when Waukon’s Braxton Stewart missed his final attempt, then went for his PR. He cleared it on the second jump and tried for 6-5 but missed out.
“My calves were still really sore from Thursday at Denver,” Meyer said. “I was jumping super-high, but my legs weren’t in the best of shape, so they were super-sore most of the week. They’re still sore, and I’m really surprised I got 6-4.
“But I’m really happy about that.”
Meyer’s high-jump finish was a couple minutes before the call for the 110 hurdles and he ambled toward the start line. Meyer topped Grundy Center’s Nick Ascher by nearly three-tenths of a second, clocking a time of 16.02.
“I think that Grundy Center kid is one of the best in the state, and I knew at the end I was starting to catching him and I had a lot left in me,” Meyer said. “I started smiling at the end because I knew I was going to win.”
Asked if he was fueled by adrenaline at that point, Meyer smirked. He mentioned his time was a PR.
“It was a really good run. I don’t think it was adrenaline, though,” he said. “I don’t really know. I really thought I was going to do so bad in the hurdles. And I PR’d.”
Wapsie Valley’s boys were two points behind Waukon (115-113) for the team title. Aside from Meyer’s work, the Warriors picked up wins in the sprint medley relay (1:36.53), the 800 relay (1:34.2), Trevor Sauerbrei (200 dash, 22.76) and the 400 relay (44.91).
Wapsie Valley placed second, two points behind Waukon.
“I was very happy with our meet overall. It was a beautiful night and we took our focus to another level,” head coach Justin Davie said. “We had season bests in many relays, individual events and splits. That’s always the goal but it was neat to see it in action.”
The Warriors girls earned wins from the sprint medley relay (2:00.18), the 3,200 relay (11:03.79), the 1,600 relay (4:21.32) and Ava VanDaele (800, 2:36.43).