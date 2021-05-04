FAYETTE — Senior midfielder Sam Nefzger had seven goals coming into Monday’s home contest against Postville at Upper Iowa University in Fayette.
In one night, he doubled it to take over the team lead.
North Fayette Valley beat the Pirates, 11-4, as Nefzger scored seven goals and Jonah Moore added two. The TigerHawks put eight away in the first half and three in a second half that saw both schools combine for seven tallies.
Andre Fuentes had three assists while Kaleb White chipped in a goal and an assist. Micah Zurbriggen scored for NFV.
Taylor Frieden made 10 saves.
Golf
East Buchanan boys win conference meet
WINTHROP — The Buccaneers carded a 311 to win the TRC title by 30 strokes Monday at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop.
Harley Nelson was medalist with a 70, while Trey Johnson (77) also broke 80 and earned runner-up medalist. Ben Hesner (81) tied for third and Hayden Cook (83) tied for seventh.
Starmont placed third with a 350, nine behind Edgewood-Colesburg. Garrett Waterhouse (83), Jacob Goedken (85), Isaac Meade (91) and Keegan McTaggart (91) rounded out the team score.
North Fayette Valley girls best Clayton Ridge
CLERMONT —The TigerHawks shot a 232 to beat Clayton Ridge by seven during an Upper Iowa Conference on Monday at Pleasant Valley Sports Club. Rayne Everitt collected another medalist honor for NFV with a 49. Claire Cummings shot a 55, Claire Britt shot a 60 and Alyssa Jones shot a 68 to round out the team score.
NFV boys best Clayton Ridge
CLERMONT —The TigerHawks shot a 169 to win by 37 strokes during an Upper Iowa Conference on Monday at Pleasant Valley Sports Club.
Dane Schott shot a 39 to be named medalist, with Nick Kich (42), Andrew Schmitt (43), and both Nick Buffington (45) and Tanner Johnson (45) following.
Jesup boys fall to Dike-New Hartford
DIKE — The Wolverines carded a 178 and the J-Hawks shot a 208 on Monday. Jesup’s Jack Miller was the low scorer with a 49. Corbin Fuelling (52) Gavin Nolan (53) and Kile Bucknell (54) rounded out the team score.
Jesup girls fall to Dike-New Hartford
DIKE —The Wolverines carded a 208 and the J-Hawks shot a 235 on Monday. Jesup’s Rachel Clayberg was the low scorer with a 53. Laney Fischer (60), Gracie Joblinske (61) and Kalista Schutte (61) rounded out the team score.
Track
Jesup girls 4th, WV 5th at invitational
APLINGTON —Clare Wright scored 11.75 points to lead the J-Hawks and Elle Voy scored 15 to lead the Warriors as Jesup scored 73 and Wapsie Valley scored 72 in Aplington on Monday.
Wright was second in the 800 (2:29.94) and helped the 3,200 relay (10:11.63) and the distance medley relay (4:28.99) win those races. Mallory Becker was third in the high jump (4-10) and aided other relays and scored 10.75 points for Jesup. Sierra Siems was second in the long jump (14-0.25) and thrower Gracie Dykes was third in the discus (86-8) and sixth in the shot put (29-11).
Voy won the shot put (34-8) and was fourth in the discus (82-8) for Wapsie Valley; she scored 15 points.
Brooklyn Etringer was fourth in the 1,500 (5:39.3). Emma Jones and Hannah Knight each scored 6.75 points, all through helping relay teams place either second or third.
Oelwein girls 5th at Independence meet
INDEPENDENCE — Malayna Kiel won the 100-meter hurdles (15.95 seconds) and 400 hurdles (1:09.53) and accounted for 22 of the Huskies’ 69 points as Oelwein placed fifth at the Mustang girls invitational Monday. Libby Gearhart won the 3,000-meter run (12:48.72) and was second in the 1,500 (6:00.96). Falynn Buehler was
second (1:04.95) in the 400 dash.
Oelwein boys 5th at New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON —Brennan Sauser won the 1,600 (4:53.06) and the 3,200 (10:43.92) runs and scored 16 of the Huskies 53 points as Oelwein placed fifth at the Chickasaw boys invitational on Monday.
Ray Gearhart was second in the 3,200 (11:16.48) and third in the 1,600 (4:58.19). Logan Cockerham was second in the 400 (56.45) and Garet Kiel was second in the 400 hurdles (58.3).
West Central boys 3rd, girls 5th at South Winn
CALMAR —Charlie Sieck (18 points), Hunter Kent-Thomas (16) and Creighton Houge (15.5) all scored in double-digits as the Blue Devils collected 78 points to place third at South Winneshiek on Monday.
Sieck won the 3,200 (11:21.99) and was second in the 1,600 (5:03.51). Kent-Thomas was second in the 400 hurdles (1:01.16) and third in the long jump (16-11). Houge won the 110 hurdles (18.63).
The shuttle hurdle relay was second (1:15.07).
The Blue Devils girls scored 63 points.
Aaliyah Gordon and Naomi Scott scored 14.5 points apiece and Emma Michels scored 12.
Gordon was second in the long jump (14-0.5) and ran on the relays. Scott was second in the 200 (27.73) and ran on the relays. Michels was second in the 100 hurdles (17.3) and ran on the relays.
West Central won the 800 relay (1:51.63) and was second in the 100 (53.94), shuttle hurdle (1:16.74) and sprint medley (1:55.57) relays.