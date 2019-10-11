HUDSON – In a low scoring affair, the Wapsie Valley Warriors lost a district game to the Hudson Pirates 14-7 on the road Friday.
Neither team was able to score in the first half as the game went to halftime scoreless.
Hudson scored the first touchdown midway through the third quarter to take a 7-0 lead.
The Pirates would maintain that lead until late in the fourth quarter when Warriors running back Brock Beesecker scored on a two-yard run on a fourth and goal play to tie the game.
However, Hudson was able to score a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining off a tipped 53-yard pass on what would be the game-winning play.
Wapsie Valley is now 2-2 in district and 4-2 overall after Friday’s loss. They will play at East Buchanan next Friday.