The fortunes of both West Central and Oelwein turned Monday night.
After a difficult loss on Saturday to Independence, the Huskies boys basketball team led entire game on their home court, winning 58-45. Oelwein is now 2-7 overall.
The Blue Devils came into the game off a high from defeating Clayton Ridge on Friday at home, snapping a losing streak that extended from January 2019. West Central is 1-8 overall.
Oelwein’s Jacob King led all scorers with 22 points, with 11 coming from free throws.
Adam Deaner added 10 for the Huskies, followed by Cole Hamilton with 8, Cam Palmer with 6, and Isaac Opperman, Nick Dittmer and Ethan Studebaker with 4 apiece.
Aiden Nelson led the Blue Devils with 21 points, followed by Anthony Martin with 13, Logan Wescott with 4, Hunter Kent-Thomas with 3 and Cooper Ingels, Creighton Houge and Brandon Cushion wit 1 apiece.
Oelwein was 15-for-26 with free throws. West Central was 16-for-27.
Nelson went to the line the most for West Central going 6-for-12.
UP NEXT
West Central travels to Kee (3-6) on Tuesday and Central Elkader (0-9) on Friday. Play begins after the 6:15 p.m. girls varsity games.
Oelwein travels to New Hampton (2-5) on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC | 9 | 17 | 10 | 9 | — 45
Oel | 20 | 11 | 10 | 17 | — 58