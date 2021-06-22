Oelwein’s Kennedy Lape pitches during a Northeast Iowa Conference game against Charles City on Monday at Oelwein Veteran’s Sports Complex.
It was easy to joke about afterward.
After the anxiety. After the stress.
After making history.
Oelwein’s spirit was lifted to the emerging moon Monday night as the Huskies held on to beat Charles City, 10-8, during a Northeast Iowa Conference contest.
It was Oelwein’s first win against Charles City in 30 attempts and the first time the Huskies held the Comets to single digit runs since June 12, 2014.
Punctuated by seniors Kennedy Lape and Karlie Wegner simultaneously jumping into each other’s arms after Lape’s game-ending strikeout, the victory pushed Oelwein’s win streak to four games. The Huskies (9-8, 4-6 NEIC) also rose above .500 for the first time since a June 9 win against New Hampton.
“We never make it easy,” Lape smirked. “Never.”
Is that good or bad?
“It’s a good thing,” Wegner laughed as Lape reacted in horror.
“No way,” she added. “Games like this, it’s kind of a bad thing.”
Lape pushed through a complete game in which Oelwein committed five errors and she balanced one earned run and one walk with seven hits and eight strikeouts.
Lape induced a seventh-inning flyout to center fielder Zoey Reisner, a pop-up to Wegner and ended the contest on a three-pitch strikeout.
“We just have to keep playing. For about five innings, we played not to lose instead of playing to win,” head coach Bob Lape said. “Once we got back in it after they scored those runs to tie it, we regained our focus and started playing to win instead of playing not to lose.”
The Comets (15-7, 8-3) clambered back with a six-run fifth inning to knot the contest at 8, with an error adding runs and extending the inning when rightfielder Natalie Crandall misread a fly ball and it bounced off her upper body.
The play became the subject of lighthearted jesting after the contest.
At the moment, the Huskies were in need of a spark to close the frame and received it quickly.
Naomi Gaede hit a one-out single off Dani Reetz in the bottom of the fifth and set off a string of hits. Zoey Reisner followed with a single and Kennedy Lape brought Gaede in with another single for a 9-8 advantage.
Oelwein later added an insurance run in the sixth when Jillian Prouty’s smash to second was misplayed and Crandall scored.
“Take a deep breath is pretty much what we have to do,” Wegner said of giving up leads. “Just chill out and play our game.”
Oelwein answered Charles City from the outset. The Comets scored twice in an error-plagued top of the first, but the Huskies got to Deetz early and batted around in the bottom half.
The crushing blow was Gaede’s two-out, three-run home run for an 8-2 advantage. Oelwein garnered five singles and a double and also took advantage of a Charles City error to extend the inning.
Reisner went 2 for 2 in the frame while Crandall and Prouty drove in runs.
“I was like, ‘We’re beating (a top-3) team in the conference right now, we have to keep going strong,’” Kennedy Lape said. “We struck through it, worked through it, got the win.”
Neither side scored again until the fifth. Though Charles City brought the game to a deadlock, the host was able to respond — a trend they’ve developed through the win streak and something coach Lape has preached since day one.
“A lot of kids hit the ball well tonight, lots of good things happened,” he said. “We’re fortunate that we came out with a win.”
Reisner ended the day 4 for 5 with a double and a run. Kennedy Lape went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Gaede was 2 for 3 with three RBI and two intentional walks. Jaylynn Craun (RBI) and Crandall (RBI) each snagged two singles.