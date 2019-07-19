INDEPENDENCE – The officials of the Independence Motor Speedway have made the decision to move the start time for Saturday, July 20 races to 7 p.m.
All times will be set one hour later than the normal start times, the pit gates will open at 5 p.m., the grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps slated to take to the track at 7 p.m. The decision was made due to the predictions of very high temperatures on Saturday in the Independence area.
The racing action will get underway with make-up features in the Modified and Stock Car classes and a full program of heat and feature racing will be held in all six divisions.
Racers will be greeted with the 3/8 mile race track that has undergone a complete make over since last Saturday nights race program. The track has been reworked in an effort to bring back the three wide racing action that the Independence Motor Speedway is well known for.