PELLA — The high flying Independence Mustangs offense was unable to get going Friday as they were limited to 126 yards and no offensive touchdowns in their 24-6 loss to the Pella Dutch in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs at Pella High School Stadium.
Independence was unable to score against the Pella defense. The Mustangs’ only score came from a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kaleb Lamphier early in the fourth quarter.
The Dutch dominated the time of possession, staying on offense nearly twice as much as the Mustangs. In total, Pella possessed the ball for 30:40, while Independence only had possession for 17:19.
The Mustangs had no answer for Dutch running back Aaron Downs, who had 20 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Pella won the turnover battle, 3-2, picking off Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt three times. The Dutch scored two touchdowns off the interceptions.
Schmitt was 8-for-21 passing for 39 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He ran 13 times for 36 yards.
Lamphier was the Mustangs leading rusher and receiver. He had eight carries for 39 yards, and three catches for 20 yards.
Defensively, Cole Davis led Independence with 10.5 tackles. Matthew Doyle was second on the team with eight tackles and Schmitt was third with six tackles.
Christian Kremer had 2.5 sacks for the Mustangs, with his teammate, Kaine Millard, getting credit for a sack assist.
Marcus Beatty had one interception off of Dutch quarterback Ryan Mace.
There were a total of six penalties in Friday’s playoff game. Independence committed penalties for 25 yards and Pella committed four penalties for 30 yards.
Independence finishes their season with a 9-1 record with their first round playoff exit.
Pella improves to 8-2 and will face the Solon Spartans at Solon High School in the second round of the playoffs next Friday.
Scoring by quarter
Independence 0 0 0 6 — 6
Pella 3 6 0 15 — 24