VAN HORNE — The Gearharts and Kiels showed out.
Oelwein’s track program traveled to the Benton Co-Ed Bobcat Relays Thursday and put forth several solid efforts. The Huskies boys scored 38 points and placed 10th, while the girls scored 24 and placed 11th.
“I thought all the kids did well considering we were facing a lot of higher-level competition and handled ourselves pretty well,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “The times and distances keep improving as the season progresses.”
Junior Malayna Kiel scored 14.5 of the girls 24 points, placing second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.6 seconds and third in the 400 hurdles (1:01.24). She was 0.57 seconds behind 100 hurdles winner Annie Gahan of Iowa City Regina and nine-thousandths of a second behind Mount Vernon’s Laura Swart (1:10.13) for second place in the 400 hurdles.
Both times were PRs.
Libby Gearhart placed ninth in the 800 run (2:44.53). She also ran a leg of the fifth-place distance medley relay (4:57.58) while Kiel was a leg of the 400 relay (55.48).
The sprint medley relay (2:08.79) placed sixth. Falynn Buehler, Naomi Gaede and Maddy Vawter were legs of the 400 and sprint medley relay. Natalie Crandall was a leg of the sprint medley, while Alex Berryman, Rachel Rulapaugh and Vawter joined Gearhart in the distance medley relay.
On the boys side, Garet Kiel and Ray Gearhart combined to score 21 of Oelwein’s total points.
Kiel was second in the 400 hurdles (1:00.31), 0.44 seconds ahead of Iowa Valley’s Brody Ward. He also placed fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.5), which was five-tenths of a second ahead of sixth place and seven-tenths ahead of seventh place.
Kiel also led off the shuttle hurdle relay, which placed fifth in a season-best 1:11.76. He was joined by Logan Cockerham, Carter Jeanes and Brody Rogers.
“I thought we did pretty good. We maybe could have done a little better, but we did all right,” Kiel said of his hurdles group. “We’re still working on some things to get better.”
Gearhart was fourth in the 3,200 (10:44.23), 0.43 seconds behind third place. He was sixth in the 1,600 (5:10.97).
Cole Hamilton placed third in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches to tie a personal-best. Christian Stoler was seventh in the shot put (39-10.5). The distance medley relay team was third in 4:00.1, 0.26 seconds faster than fourth-place Union.
“That was good to
see those guys place that high,” Goeller said. “We had some great efforts by our boys and girls distance medley relay teams to place.”