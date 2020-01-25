WAVERLY — Area schools were well-represented Saturday at the Iowa High School Girls Wrestling State Tournament at Waverly Shell-Rock.
Independence finished 11th with 56 team points, North Fayette Valley was 15th with 50, Sumner-Fredericksburg was 31st with 33, Starmont was 34th with 30, Oelwein was 42nd with 24 and East Buchanan was 45th with 23. More than 100 schools competed.
At 152, North Fayette Valley junior Val Boleyn (now 12-6 for the season, placed second and East Buchanan freshman Keeley Kehrli (15-10) took fifth. Wahlert Catholic senior Alaina Schmidt (8-0) won by fall at 1:02 over Boleyn in the title match. Kehrli pinned Mid-Prairie junior Sarah Meader (9-7) at 3:32 in the fifth-place match.
At 170, Independence senior Kenzie Fischels (14-2) placed second in the 170-pound weight class. Humboldt junior Kendal Clark (11-1) pinned Fischels at 1:13 of the championship match.
At 195, Independence freshman Rachel Eddy (11-1) took second and North Fayette Valley junior Abby Boehm (11-2) placed third. Iowa Valley junior Millie Peach (9-0) pinned Eddy at 1:06 of the championship match.
Boehm pinned Colfax-Mingo sophomore Katie Schlosser (12-3) in 35 seconds in the third-place match.