JESUP — Bang.
Brodie Kresser opened Jesup’s first inning with a solo home run that rocketed out of the ballpark and the District 8 host went on to beat North Fayette Valley, 13-1, in the Class 2A Substate 4 district semifinal Tuesday that went five innings.
The J-Hawks (25-3) previously bested the TigerHawks (9-23) 11-0 in five innings on July 8.
“It doesn’t start much better than that,” Jesup head coach Bruce Wall said of Kresser’s shot. “It was a good way to get the game going for us on offense and everyone else responded after that.
“We had good, solid hits and it was a good offensive night for us.”
The J-Hawks cracked 12 hits off North Fayette Valley pitching, with Jack Miller adding a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to claim the final score.
Kresser, Miller, Gavin Nolan and Brevin Dahl each drove in a pair. Brody Clark-Hulbert and Kresser each tripled and Jase Pilcher doubled.
Starting pitcher Nate Cagley, Kresser, Miller and Pilcher each garnered two hits apiece.
“They put the pressure on you,” NFV head coach Dan Hovden said. “They hit the ball well, they play defense well. They’re ranked in the top 5 for a reason. I hope they make a deep run.”
After Kresser’s team-best eighth home run of the season, Jesup put three more on base consecutively off TigerHawks starter Levi Danker. Cagley drove in Nolan and Pilcher singled.
They both scored on an error for a 4-0 lead.
The J-Hawks touched up Bryce Elsbernd in the second after Danker was pulled; Kresser and Clark-Hurlburt tripled and drove in runs while Dahl and Nolan each hit sacrifice flies.
It was 9-1 after two innings, and 10-1 after three. In the fourth, Dahl drove in a run before Miller’s homer.
Nolan and Parker McHone each stole two bases; the J-Hawks had seven on the night.
“Not too much was different,” from last time out, Wall said. “The kid they started with tonight threw more strikes, so our kids anticipated that, looked for those a little more.”
Cagley used 63 pitches to go five innings. He allowed one hit and two walks but hit three batters. Cagley struck out six.
Kaleb White picked up the TigerHawks’ lone hit. He was also hit by a pitch.
Blake Reichter was hit by a pitch and scored a run in the top of the second for a 4-1 deficit. Jackson Blue earned the RBI when he was plunked with the bases loaded.
Jacob Germann and Kale Rodgers drew walks.
“The focus of the guys is pretty much the same — it’s been that way
since pretty much the second or third week of the season,” Wall said of his club, which hasn’t lost un July. “Don’t look past anybody and give everybody the respect they deserve while coming out to do a job.”