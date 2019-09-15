J-Hawks take flight at home tourney

JESUP – Defense was the name of the game as the Jesup High School volleyball girls went 5-0 in matches at their round-robin home tournament on Saturday, edging out second-place Alburnett and third-place West Central for the trophy.
The J-Hawks pecked away at evenly-ranked West Central (which also began the day 6-5) in two overtime games, 24-22 and 23-21.
Coming off the first match win over West Central, Coach Eryca Bass highlighted the team’s efforts pushing free balls to the target to give their hitters an opportunity to score, as practiced.
“Today they really stayed on their toes on defense, which we pushed hard in practice,” Bass said afterward. “We picked up quite a few [setter dumps] today.”
The J-Hawks defeated 5-9 Central Elkader in two sets, 21-19 and 21-5 and made quick work of 0-9 South Winneshiek, 21-10 and 21-12.
Their next opponent, the Alburnett Pirates, which began the day with a 3-8 record, caught Jesup off-guard handing it a defeat 17-21 in the first set. However, the J-Hawks rose from the ashes, notching wins at 21-10 and 15-11 toward reclaiming their home meet trophy. To seal the tourney, the J-Hawks defeated 5-4 North Linn in two sets, 21-15 and 21-11.
“Our serving was the main point we focused on the most in practice and that’s what was driving us to be more than we already were,” Bass said.
With only partial stats posted from Saturday, the J-Hawks were averaging 87 percent serve efficiency with 1.2 aces a set and 4.8 kills a set.
Bass recognized setter Alexis Harris, who “works really hard, always crushing it, chasing every ball down.”
Right side hitter “Leah Becker does a great job in the front row handling balls even if they’re outside,” said Bass.
Jacie Lange performed double-duty, stepping in as an outside hitter. “She usually plays back row for us but we had a missing player so she was able to step in and take on a good role today,” Bass said.
Jesup now has a 9-5 record after winning their home tournament on Saturday.
Up next
The J-Hawks go on the road this week to take on Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday and Springville on Saturday.