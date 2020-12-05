JESUP — The Jesup boys’ basketball season opened Thursday night when the J-Hawks hosted the visiting Oelwein Huskies.
The J-Hawks started quick and ran away with a 76-56 win. Jesup used relentless rebounding and fairly good shooting to take a commanding lead and maintain it throughout this contest.
“I thought our kids played really well defensively in the first half and our pace on offense was solid as well,” said Jesup head coach Joe Seimes. “We had 21 assists as a team which is good to see. Brodier Kresser led us with a career high 33 points and Jase Pilcher had 15 rebounds.”
Oelwein is now 1-1.
Full stats were not available at press time.
The J-Hawks played Wapsie Valley on Friday. Go to OelweinDailyRegister.com for the result.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OEL 7 12 16 21— 56
JSP 22 16 26 12 —76
UP NEXT
Oelwein will be back in action today hosting Dunkerton for a 2:45 p.m. game.
Jesup will travel to Hudson on Tuesday for a 7:45 p.m. tip-off.