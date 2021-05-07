PARKERSBURG — The J-Hawks girls scored 81 points on Thursday, with Amanda Treptow scoring 31 percent of those (25 points). Treptow won the 800 (2 minutes, 24.17 seconds) and the 1,500 (5:05.31) and ran in the conference champion 3,200 (10:05.2) and distance medley (4:26.33) relays.
“Our conference has some extraordinary track athletes, so the meet provided a very competitive atmosphere,” head coach Lisa Loecher said. “In the 800 and 1,500 we were able to double score in those events which helped out quite a bit.”
Clare Wright was fourth in the 800 (2:30.33) and Natalie O’Connor was fifth in the 1,500 (5:25.05). Gracie Dykes was third in the discus (97 feet, 2.5 inches) and sixth in the shot put (31-5) and the J-Hawks doubled up in the long jump, with Adrianna Boulden placing fourth (14-3.25) and Sierra Siems placing fifth (14-2.5) in the long jump
“Our field events came out with strong performances and provided us with a good start to the meet,” Loecher said. “The entire team was focused and our performance times reflected that.”
Nolan Evans scored 28 points for the J-Hawks boys as they scored 93 points, one behind host Aplington. Evans won the 1,600 (4:54.84) and the 3,200 (10:21.91) and was third in the 800 (2:07.93). he also anchored the distance medley relay place second (3:46) by five-hundredths of a second.
“Nolan Evans had a huge night,” head coach Jason Sullivan said. “We had a bit of a rough start with a DQ in the sprint med but rebounded with a conference champ in the shot put and discus and a great performance by Kamden Oschner with a third-place finish in the discus.”
The winner was standout Carson Lienau, who threw 159-1 in the discus and 51-10 in the shot put. Ochsner tossed 124-7 in the discus.
Kile Rottinghaus was third in the 3,200 (11:03.79) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:04.28) and Parker McHone was third in the 110 hurdles (16.07).
“It was awesome to see the guys pull together and work for team points,” Sullivan said. “For example, to fill the shuttle we had four throwers (Nathan Novak, Merak Sly, Zach Friedly, Bryce Gleiter) volunteer and power through a new event to get seventh and score two points.”
Van Engelenburg sets school record for Cougars
The girls scored 66.5 points. The boys scored 42.
Both teams were in the same spot in the standings after the NICL meet Thursday.
Kody Van Engelenburg scored 19 points for the boys, placing second in the 400 (50.32), third in the 200 (23.37), fourth in the 100 (11.56). His 400 time was a school record, and he lowered his season-best times in every event.
Austin Langreck was fourth in the 800 (2:08.33).
Hana Wedemeier was third in the 100 (12.96) and fourth in the 200 (27.7) and helped the 800 relay claim third (1:52.21).