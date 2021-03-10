That’s twice.
Amanda Treptow recently claimed her second straight Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Region honor. It followed the junior’s back-to-back North Iowa Cedar League East All-Conference first team honor.
The J-Hawks guard also was selected to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 2A Northeast All-District team. Her IBCA honor was for Class 2A, Region 1 — she was in Class 3A, Region 3 last season.
“It’s an honor to be selected to the all-region team for the second year in a row,” Tretow said. “There is a lot of talented players in this region and I’m honored to be considered part of this group.
“It was exciting to be first team (all-conference) for the second year in a row as well. I was happy to be included in with this group.”
Treptow was two shots away from 100 field goals on the season, and two points behind sophomore teammate Laney Pilcher (297-295) for the season. Treptow averaged 14 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.1 assists per game for Jesup (13-9).
Pilcher averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds and was named second team all-conference.
“Amanda and Laney are both very deserving of the honors they received,” head coach Jordan Carlson said. “The conference is full of talented players, so this says a lot about each of them being recognized by the league.
“Each of them is going to give you everything they have every time they step on the floor, and that’s what helps set them apart. They put a lot of time into developing their game in and out of season. Honors like this show the work is paying off.”