Jesup’s Samantha Yexley signed an NCAA Division III celebratory signing form to attend and play for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Sunday. She has played for the Independence co-op soccer team and the Cedar Valley Soccer Club.
Yexley heads into her senior season with one goal and three assists to her prep career. Her junior season was wiped out by the coronavirus.
East Buchanan’s Gage, Nelson named All-Tri-Rivers Conference
The Buccaneers placed two players on the Tri-Rivers Conference West Division all-conference teams recently. Starmont earned one all-conference selection.
Kaiden Gage was named to the second team after scoring 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game for East Buchanan (6-16, 4-10). He shot 41.3 percent from the field.
Harley Nelson was named honorable mention after averaging 10 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals. He shot 55 percent from the field.
Ethan Smith was named honorable mention after averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Stars (2-18, 2-12).