ARLINGTON — Do more with less.
Six area teams were tasked with that unofficial edict Friday at the Starmont boys invitational. A few of the coaches — Jesup’s Jason Sullivan, North Fayette Valley’s Mark Nuss and Starmont’s Matt Lee — mentioned their full lineups were not available to them, and Oelwein was also without a handful of athletes.
The J-Hawks fared best, utilizing 10 athletes to score 110 points and place second to Denver (123) points. Jesup’s 800-meter relay team was disqualified for a bad handoff; it was amongst a couple items J-Hawks athletes mulled over as they walked out back to their bus.
“We had a great first half of the track meet,” Sullivan said. “We’re just thin in the team, and we asked guys to do a lot tonight.”
Two athletes — Nolan Evans and Carson Lienau — accounted for 44 individual-event points and Parker McHone scored 16 in individual events to give the J-Hawks 60 points from three participants.
Lienau won the discus (155 feet, 9 inches) and shot put (52-10), while Evans won the 3,200-meter run (10minutes, 19.76 seconds), was second in the 1,600 (4:54.04) and third in the 800 (2:05.65) by 0.03 seconds.
The 400 relay won in a time of 45.84 while Kile Rottinghaus placed fourth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200 to provide a 1-2 punch with Evans.
“We had a lot of guys in three, four events and really pushed them,” Sullivan said. “By the second half of the meet, they were worn out.”
As for the 800 relay or picking up more points here and there, the coach was optimistic.
“What I saw I really liked,” Sullivan said. “We’ll just keep working as we prepare for the postseason.”
TigerHawks top Cougars by one point
North Fayette Valley scored 73 points, one ahead of Sumner-Fredericksburg, as both teams leaned on their relays to accumulate a plethora of points.
The TigerHawks scored points for every relay they ran, led by the distance medley relay’s win in 3:49.86. Ben Miller moved into the front during his anchor leg’s last 300 meter and never relinquished it; Miller also placed fifth in the 1,600.
“We were a little shorthanded again and we backed off some of the events because of that and because next week is a big week for us,” Nuss said. “I was really happy with the majority of the kids’ work.”
Blaker Reichter was second to Lienau in the discus (131-0) and shot put (46-4), while Lucas Wurzer earned runner-up in the 400 hurdles (58.94). Zack Robrock was third in the 400 hurdles (59.36) and seventh in the high jump (5-2).
“I was really pleased with some of our middle distance guys and both of our low hurdlers PR’d tonight,” Nuss said. “We had quite a few PRs tonight — we were just shorthanded on numbers.”
The Cougars rode the legs of Kody Van Engelenburg and seven relay placements for its points. Van Engelenburg scored 21.5 points himself, anchoring the sprint medley relay to a win (1:38.56) and winning the 400 (51.71).
He also was third in the 100 (11.85) and sixth in the 200 (24.17).
“Kody is our guy, our workhorse,” head coach Dan Leete said. “We went after that sprint medley win, juggled some people around, got Kody to anchor that sprint med.
The Cougars placed third in the 3,200 relay, fourth in the 400 and 1,600 relays, fifth in the 800 relay and seventh in the distance medley.
Kade Mitchell tied for second in the high jump (5-6) and Jaxom Willems was fourth in the long jump.
“We’ve had a couple meets back-to-back where it’s a pretty tough and tight turnaround, but we’ve gotten two really good workouts (this week),” Leete said. “It’s been tough doing back-to-back nights, but it feels like we’re hitting our peak now, or coming close.”
Distance crew aids Oelwein’s effort
Twenty-four points came from three runners and the distance medley relay placed fourth as the Huskies closed their day at Starmont.
Brennan Sauser won the 1,600 and Ray Gearhart scored nine points by placing runner-up in the 3,200 (10:45.71) and eighth in the 1,600 (5:06.8).
Jacob Sullivan was fifth in the 3,200 (11:42.37).
Sauser’s 1,600 time of 4:44.56 is his best of the season; he took charge from the first 200 meters and held ground for a 10-second win.
“For state (qualifying), I want to drop my time to right around 4:40 so the closer I can get to it right now, the better,” he said. “I just ran this like every other race — tried to keep a high cadence and push on the last 200 a little more. I came in a couple times and my splits were slower, so I made sure to pick them up in the backstretch.”
Cole Hamilton (high jump, 5-6) also claimed a runner-up placement while Garet Kiel was sixth in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
Munger’s solid day paces Stars
Bowen Munger placed fifth in the 400 (53.82) and 800 (2:07.3) for eight individual points and ran in both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays as head coach Matt Lee put many underclassmen in the lineup.
The Stars scored 18 points.
“Being that we didn’t have our whole team here tonight I thought our kids did a lot of good things,” Lee said. “Bowen ran well in the open quarter and open half, and Nick Henry did well in the low hurdles. Both of them dropped times in their events, so it was a good night for them.”
Sawyer Beatty (seventh, shot put), Aiden Edaburn (seventh, long jump) and Henry Hayes (eighth, 800) also scored for Starmont individually.
“We’re still looking at some things, trying to get times down and field marks up for certain people. We’re still trying to get your combinations ready for conference or the postseason. Now we start to focus on that.”
Blue Devils score 12 points, place 12th
Charlie Sieck was third in the 3,200 (10:46.58) and Creighton Houge was fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.73) to lead West Central. Aidan Nelson was eighth in the high jump (5-2) and Hunter Kent-Thomas was eighth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.64).