Wait. What?
Jesup’s Carson Lienau “was surprised and shocked” when he found out recently he was named Northern Iowa Cedar League East league player of the year.
“Just really thankful,” Lienau said Thursday. “There are so many good players around the league at every school. I’m just thankful for my coaches and teammates for putting me in a position to be successful.”
The 6-foot-4 junior forward led the NICL East in points per game (19.2), was third in rebounds (9.3) and shot 64.7 percent from the floor, good for third in the division. He averaged 18.4 points per game total, alongside 9.7 rebounds and 64.9 percent shooting from the field.
“His ability to play well every single game in conference games earned him the MVP of the league,” head coach Joe Smeins said. “I am very proud of his efforts not only as a great player, but as a teammate and very good kid in general.”
Lienau dropped multiple 20-point games while averaging close to two assists, one steal and a block during the year. His rebound per game average was good for second in the league.
“I’m really grateful for getting it with such great players in our conference,” Lienau said. “It sorta hit me in the middle of this year — a lot of teams are going to know about me, I’m not going to be able to sneak up on anyone.
“My teammates set me up for success on multiple occasions, and coach Smeins and the coaching staff really helped me in the offseason to become the best player that I can be.”
Lineau’s season seems every stronger when the J-Hawks’ record is added to it. Jesup (12-11, 7-9) finished one game over .500 total and two under in league play. However, the J-Hawks lost only one game to teams under .500 and two of their NICL East losses were by five or fewer points. Jesup lost to Aplington-Parkersburg by one point (84-83) in Jesup, and by five at Dike-New Hartford.
Eight points separated the J-Hawks and Wapsie Valley after one contest. Jesup also lost two nonconference games by seven or fewer points.
“There were so many games in conference that were super-close, we were within a couple points of winning and fell short,” Lienau said. “I feel like a lot of teams respected that. We were inches away from being above .500, having three or four more wins.”
Lineau was also named to the Class 2A Substate 4 all substate team and ranks seventh on the single-season list with 424 points this past season.
“Carson had a tremendous season from start to finish,” Smeins said. “We are looking forward to watching him improve for his senior year.”
Senior Brodie Kresser was selected to the second team after averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Freshman Jack Miller was selected honorable mention after he averaged 10.7 points, three assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Schmitz, VanEngelenburg tabbed all-conference
It wasn’t flip-a-coin close, but the margin is small.
Peyton Schmitz led the Cougars in scoring this season at 14.8 points per game, with Kody VanEngelenburg right behind him at 14.3. Schmitz ended with 12 more points (340-328), while VanEngelenburg hit more fields goals (128-115).
Schmitz was named to the Northern Iowa Cedar League East all-conference first team, while VanEngelenburg was named to the second team as Sumner-Fredericksburg (8-15, 7-8) garnered most of their win during league play.
The 6-foot-3 VanEngelenburg wasn’t just a typical post for Mike Quigley’s club. He was second on the team in 3-pointers made (35), behind just Schmitz (54). VanEngelenburg shot 34.3 percent from behind the arc, and 45.9 percent overall from the field. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and half a block per game.
“He’s one of the most versatile offensive players as far as playing inside-outside, and the same with his defensive impact,” Quigley said. “I just think he didn’t have quite the numbers to match up with all the other great players who were selected to the first team.”
Schmitz shot 34.7 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from beyond the arc, and chipped in 2.6 assist, 2.1 steals and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
“He was very deserving of a first-team all-conference selection when you look at all the things he does for our team and the responsibilities he had,” Quigley said. “Numbers-wise, maybe he wasn’t quite the same as a few other top scorers in the conference, but he always faced a team’s No. 1 defender every night.”
Wapsie Valley’s Risse, Meyer tabbed all-conference
Marty McKowen chuckled slightly.
“It just proves how good our league is when you have a player as good as Gunner Meyer is and he’s only on the second team,” he said. “We’re in a tough, 2A based league. But that’s good for us.”
The Warriors junior center was named to the second team as Wapsie Valley (17-5, 12-4) placed fourth in the league. He averaged 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists and shot 44 percent from the field. Meyer also led the Warriors in 3-pointers taken and made (52 for 133).
“I can’t say enough about him, how much time he spends making himself a better player,” McKowen said. “The number of hours he spends outside of practice is incredible.”
Senior point guard Kobe Risse was selected to the first team. He averaged 10.2 points, six assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Risse shot 46.8 percent from the field and was McKowen’s second in command.
“What a great team leader he has been for us,” the coach said. “Someone that does a ton of player-coaching on the floor, making sure guys know where they are at and know what’s going on.”