The voice carried a little, an attempt to drown out youthful exuberance.
“You should have come out last week,” Jessica Burkhart said. “There were a lot of high schoolers here, as well.”
‘Here’ was Diamond No. 3 at Wings Park, and the youthful exuberance came from a handful of local youth engaged in warming up with the largest ball associated with youth sports — a kickball.
A kickball is a relatively heavy, cumbersome object. It is one of the first ball sports youth are introduced to on an everyday basis, mixed in with other elementary school staples like wall ball and dodgeball.
Kickball is a stepping-stone to the other, more traditional diamond-based sports of baseball and softball for many, as it takes a little bit less hand-eye coordination and doesn’t require anything outside a ball and a leg.
Burkhart, the Williams Wellness Center’s Community Recreation and Wellness Facilitator, noted many of the ball diamonds in the city are heavily used for Little League sports and adult softball between May and July. While still encouraging anyone and everyone to keep those strong, she felt there was a need to keep younger youth active between the end of those seasons and the beginning of school.
Thus, open kickball dates at Wings Park began. The Wellness Center advertised it as open to adults, high schoolers and youth after seeing a lack of response to an adult kickball league.
“We had great participation but knowing fall sports were gearing up we decided to make it a family event,” Burkhart said. “It has been a hit for families, especially those with middle schoolers and upper elementary students.”
Last Wednesday, a smaller group assembled — 10 strong, with an additional at-bat every so often by a local police officer. Burkhart, Jessica Cox and Eric Stanek formed the adult contingent, with Stanek as all-time outfielder.
Aaron Burkhart, Jenna Cox, Parker Kuennen, Brendan Pattison, Jensen Smith, Kiersten Tebockhorst and McKenna Tebockhorst were the children involved.
What followed was a period of hollering, laughing, dodging and sprinting.
According to Burkhart, the Wellness Center will sponsor two more Wednesday offerings at Diamond 3 — August 18 and 25th. Game time for each is 6:30 p.m.
For more information or to sign up, contact Burkhart at the Wellness Center.