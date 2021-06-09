He wasn’t necessarily prepared to bat.
Yet Jacob King delivered, cracking a 1-0 delivery from Waukon’s Nathan O’Neill into left-centerfield and bringing home Brock Steinlage for a 4-3, eighth-inning walkoff Northeast Iowa conference victory against the Indians (6-5, 2-4 NEIC).
The heroics came on King’s third hit of the season. He is batting .107 with three singles, but has three runs batted in.
“I wasn’t even really expecting to be up since they did that intentional walk,” King laughed. “But we needed to get a hit, to make something happen. Advance the runners, give us a chance.
“It’s pretty big because we’ve struggled this season. (Coach Jason Gearhart) has been harping on us seniors to step up in roles and tonight we did that.”
King’s single was one of four hits for the Huskies, who collected just their second win. Oelwein (2-9, 1-3) did improve itself in one category Tuesday, with three of their four hits coming with runners in scoring position. The Huskies were 3 for 6 with three RBI while batting with runners in scoring position.
“Winning off a hit is really important for us right now,” Cooper Smock said. “The last few games our bats have been lagging, and it’s one thing coach has been harping us about. If we get our bats going, we’ll be good. To get that walkoff hit is really important to get our mindset right.”
Brock Steinlage’s two-out, two-run single in the third inning put the home team up 2-1. Pinch-runner Garet Kiel and Carter Jeanes scored on Steinlage’s line drive to center.
The home team added another run when Ethan Detemmerman came home on a muffed play. With Detemmerman at third and Carsen Jeanes on first, Detemmerman broke for home during a pitch to Gage Voshell.
The ball beat Detemmerman home with ease, and the Huskies pinch-runner froze and started back toward third. The throw to third was misplayed, allowing Detemmerman to score for a 3-1 advantage.
Meanwhile, senior starter Gage Voshell cruised through six innings.
He ran into trouble in the third after allowing three consecutive singles, with the third from Jaden Hager plating Konnor Krambeer for a 1-0 Waukon lead. But a flyout to King resulted in a double play and the inning ending.
Voshell scattered five hits and six strikeouts through six innings on 86 pitches but ran into more issues in the top of the seventh.
Lincoln Snitker’s leadoff double was followed by Isaac Roe’s single for the visitors and a 3-2 deficit. Matt Ronan added another single to plate Roe for a 3-all contest.
Voshell came back with a pair of punchouts, but Hager singled to put runners on first and third.
Nearing his pitch limit, Voshell induced a flyout to King to end the inning and walk off the mound with 111 pitches thrown. He closed with nine hits and eight strikeouts.
“I think I was just in my groove, hitting my spots,” Voshell said. “Placing the ball pretty good. That’s pretty much it. I was just on right there.”
Josh Ladeburg (1-0) ran into trouble in the top of the eighth after a leadoff error and a one-out walk put multiple runners on. A double steal led to runners on second and third, but Ladeburg picked up a strikeout and then a flyout to end the threat.
He struck out one and issued one walk.
“Gage pitched really well throughout the whole game,” King said. “Josh came in, finished it out well.”
Voshell led off the bottom of the eighth by being plunked and moved all the way to third on an error off a pitchout.
Steinlage smacked a one-hopper to the shortstop and Voshell took off. He was out at home.
Ray Gearhart sacrifice bunted Steinlage to second and Terrick Pryor was intentionally walked. King came to the plate and delivered two pitches later.
It was Oelwein’s second walkoff win of the season.
“It means we’re finally getting over this slump, I think,” Voshell said. “We’re starting to come together as a team and play together. It’s good to see that.”
The Huskies played one of their cleanest games of the year, with just the Pryor error and a couple late breaks to batted balls in play as head coach Jason Gearhart’s only quibbles. Oelwein was clean on 22 batted ball outs and the nine strikeouts from its pitching staff.
“Our defense all season has been up and down,” Smock said. “We work defense a lot in practice, it’s just important to get the little things right. Get the little things right (and) big things will happen, like that double play.”