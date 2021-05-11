Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein’s new head wrestling coach is a familiar face in Dalton Lape.

 Courtesy photo

Oelwein has named high school assistant coach and head middle school coach Dalton Lape as its next wrestling coach, according to a news release.

Lape also serves as a football and softball assistant coach.

“I am excited to lead the wrestling program to success in the classroom, the community, and in competition,” Lape said.

Lape was a two-time state wrestling qualifier at North Fayette and North Fayette Valley and later earned his college degree at Upper Iowa University. He and his wife, Amy, currently live in Oelwein.

