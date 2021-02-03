The visitor became the aggressor.
Because of that, Wapsie Valley claimed a 40-37 win at Oelwein on Tuesday.
“It was a tale of two halves and we were able to get some shots in and, yeah, I need some blood pressure medication right now,” joked Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie.
The Warriors (4-15) picked up their first win streak of the season with two relatively late thefts.
With the game knotted at 35, Wapsie Valley’s Mary Bodensteiner stepped in front of a Huskies pass, snagged the ball and dribbled into the lane for a layup and the foul. Bodensteiner missed the free throw, but Kate Risse claimed another swipe for the Warriors (4-15). She, too, drove into the lane and then completed the three-point play for a 40-35 advantage with a minute and a half remaining.
“They’re what we needed in the time we had,” Bodensteiner said. “And we have players come through when we need them to and plays like that are what helped pull us through the game.”
The Huskies (3-17) cut the deficit to three on Rachel Rulapaugh’s jumper with 1:07 on the clock, but those were the last points for both squads. Risse partially blocked a Rulapaugh 3-pointer with under a minute left, and a last-gasp 3 at the buzzer was an airball.
“It’s just tough,” Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak said. “We played a very good first half (and) the second half we got outmuscled a little bit. That’s going to happen with young kids. (Wapsie Valley) is a little bit stronger than we are right now.”
Both teams committed a pair of turnovers and the Warriors missed a pair of foul shots between Rulapaugh’s made basket and the Rael’s miss.
Oelwein raced out to an 8-2 lead, spurred by an 8-0 run that saw Malayna Kiel and Natalie Crandall drop in two buckets apiece.
Crandall added two more baskets for a 12-4 advantage, and the Huskies led 19-9 on Kiel’s three-point play in the second. It was 24-14 late in the second quarter on another Kiel three-point play, but the Warriors stormed back as the third quarter unfolded.
“We didn’t play a very good first half (Monday or Tuesday),” Davie said. “But I give the girls credit – we came out both second halves and played a lot harder, did the little things better.”
Wapsie Valley tied it at 24-all on a 10-point run, with Bodensteiner putting in at least six. The home team scored six straight for a 30-24 lead, but Bodensteiner chipped in another four as the visitors tied the contest at 30-30.
A Risse 3 later gave Wapsie Valley a 35-33 edge, but Madeline McShane hit a jumper for another tie.
“It doesn’t take away from how hard (the Huskies) played,” Yessak said of the final five minutes. “And they play harder every night. They’re scrappy and get after it, and don’t let the mistake from right before bother them.”
The Warriors scored 30 second-half points in their win at Tripoli on Monday and dropped 24 on Tuesday.
“We knew we had to play harder. Coach inspired us to give it our all and we came back,” Bodensteiner said after dropping 19 points, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking a shot. “I’m proud of all our players. We all did pretty good.”
Risse added 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Reagan Barnes grabbed 11 rebounds
Oelwein picked up a win last Friday and hoped its final home stand would help it collect a three-game win streak. Instead it will get some time to retool “and we haven’t practiced in almost a week,” according to Yessak.
“It’s been a tough two-game stretch,” he added. “Our motto is each day we have to get better.”
Kiel netted 17 to pace the Huskies.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 6 10 14 10 — 40
OEL 12 12 6 7 — 37
POINTS — Wapsie Valley: Mary Bodensteiner 19, Kate Risse 13, Ellie Neil 3, Reagan Barnes 2, Courtney Schmitz 2 and Kaliya Lampe 1. Oelwein: Malayna Kiel 17, Natalie Crandall 8, Payton Arndt 2, Karlie Wegner 2, Madeline McShane 2, and Rachel Rulapaugh 6.
UP NEXT: Oelwein will host Waukon (14-3) on Friday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.