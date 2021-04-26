No area team has more than a two-game homestand or road trip, according to the IHSAA’s schedule release Monday morning.
It is a two-year schedule block, meaning the 2021 schedule is reversed in 2022.
Oelwein (2-6) has a pair of two-game homestands on its Class 2A schedule — Week 2 against Class 3A Vinton-Shellsburg and week 3 against New Hampton and weeks 5-6 against Waukon and Union.
The Huskies end on a two-game road trip — at Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and at North Fayette Valley.
“It will be a tough schedule,” head coach Bob Lape said. “No real surprises for us. We just realize it will be a difficult and competitive schedule.”
Oelwein played seven of their eight regular-season opponents over the past two seasons and went 4-3. It has wins against Jesup (33-27, 2019), NFV (30-15, 2020), Union (30-16, 2020) and Vinton-Shellsburg (21-14, 2019) and losses to Charles City (33-16, 2019), New Hampton (14-8, 2020) and Waukon (58-12, 2020).
The TigerHawks (2-6) open their Class 2A schedule at South Winneshiek, face Sumner-Fredericksburg at home. They play at Postville and then at Waukon to close the first month. NFV hosts Wahlert Catholic and Jesup, heads to La Porte City to play Union and end with Oelwein at home.
NFV has played five of its eight opponents in the past two seasons, with wins against Sumner-Fredericksburg (35-7, 2020) and Union (39-14, 2019) and losses to Oelwein, South Winneshiek (20-10, 2020) and Waukon (48-22, 2020).
“We were expecting both South Winn and Sumner-Fred to be on the schedule,” NFV head coach Justin Heins said. “(I) Would have liked a game with a larger school fit in there, but (we) drew Postville. It’s not too much travel for us this year and it’ll be nice to not have Waukon as our last game as it was the last five years.”
Sumner-
Fredericksburg (3-5) begins and ends its Class 1A schedule at home, hosting Starmont in week 1 and Columbus Catholic in week 8. The Cougars also host Beckman Catholic in week 7 and Postville in week 4.
Sumner-Fredericksburg plays at North Fayette Valley, at Denver, at MFL MarMac and at Cascade.
The Cougars went 1-5 against their 2021 opposition between 2019-2020, including two losses to Denver in 2020. Sumner-Fredericksburg has also lost to NFV, MFL MarMac and Columbus Catholic and beat Postville (34-0).
“Our non-district games are all very close in proximity to Sumner, which will hopefully help with attendance to our games,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “We look forward to the challenge of competing with all of our opponents.”
In Class A, Wapsie Valley (9-2) opens with a two-game road trip at Denver and at Nashua-Plainfield. A two-game homestand against Grundy Center and AGWSR in next, then the Warriors rotate road (Hudson, North Tama) and home games (South Winneshiek, BCLUW). They finish at home against BCLUW.
Wapsie Valley is 2-4 against their schedule between 2019-20, with wins against Denver and BCLUW and losses to Grundy Center, Hudson, North Tama and South Winneshiek.
“We’re excited for the opportunity. We open with a very good and experienced Denver team, and we’re going there for the third year in a row,” head coach Duane Foster said. “South Winn is our other crossover game and we’re excited to play them. They are well coached and always physical and becoming a rival for us.
“The district will be tough and we will have to grow up quickly.”
The Stars (1-7) only faced three of their opponents between 2019-20, going 0-3 against Clayton Ridge, East Buchanan and South Winneshiek. Starmont opens on the road for two weeks at Sumner-Fredericksburg and at Bellevue and has a week 4 road game at South Winneshiek as well.
The Stars host East Buchanan in week 3, Clayton Ridge in week 5 North Linn in week 6 and Lisbon in week 8. Starmont’s final road game is at Maquoketa Valley in week 7.
“Going to be a tough schedule, but I think that ending three of the last four games at home will help out,” head coach Mike Augustine said. “Having the non-district games as bookends will be interesting. Ideally (I’d like to) have them both at the beginning to help get the season rolling and then focus on district the rest of the way.”
We are very excited and ready for the season to start.
West Central (0-7) went 0-4 against its opposition in 2019-20. The Blue Devils rotate between road (weeks 1 and 3 at Kee and Riceville) and home (weeks 2 and 4 against Janesville and Clarksville) in the opening half of the season. They host Meskwaki in week 5, then go to Tripoli and Rockford in week 6 and 7.
West Central ends the regular season at home against Turkey Valley.
“We had one surprise but we feel we can be more competitive in our new district,” head coach Steve Milder said. “Knowing it’s a two-year schedule is helpful. We will be going to Kee for the third straight year.”