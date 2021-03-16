Do it together.
Duane Foster’s mindset is simple.
No one person can replace longtime Wapise Valley football head coach Tony Foster, who went 145-57 in 19 seasons coaching the Warriors.
So Duane, who is Tony’s son, will rely on the rest of the coaching staff — all of whom have been together for a handful of years already — to continue his father’s tradition. Much of the Warriors staff, Duane included, played for Tony.
Two of them won the 2007 Class A championship. Another two were on the 2012 championship team.
“A lot of the coaches on the staff played for my dad and have helped build the program in more ways than just being a coach,” Duane said. “They spent the time in the weight room, spent the summers and falls practicing.
“They know what Wapise Valley football is about, and that’s what makes the staff special and unique.”
Duane becomes just the third Warriors head coach in 50 years. He follows his father and Jerry Southmayd, who went 241-83 before that. He has coached the Warriors girls track team for six seasons.
Athletic Director Brett Bergman noted staff retention was an offshoot of the goal in appointing a new football coach. The goal was to basically keep tradition, which includes nine district title and 13 playoff appearances, going.
“One of our main goals was to continue with what we’ve had going with high participation in football and just trying to continue some of the traditions we’ve had,” Bergman said. “He was above everyone else in that category we thought he would really focus on keeping kids out and continue in what we’ve built on.”
The field was whittled to three finalists before the younger Foster was chosen.
“It’s always been in the back of my mind, something I wanted to pursue when the time was right,” Duane said. “Definitely didn’t want my dad to retire, but he felt it was time for him.”
Duane played for his father for two seasons and was a coach on the 2012 staff which won the Class A championship. He initially didn’t want to get into coaching after college but was drawn to a junior high basketball job. He was counseled by current Warriors boys basketball coach Marty McKowen and joined the football staff as a volunteer in 2008. A season later, Duane was with his father, full-time.
“We have a great staff coming back,” Duane said. “It’s not just going to be me. … It will be all of us working together to try and fill those shoes.”
Those shoes will also be present.
“He told me the other night he’s still going to keep his accounts activated so he can help me with tips and everything. He’ll always be watching,” Duane said. “I told him the view will look a little different from the stands.”