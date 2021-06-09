Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Lisbon softball sweeps Starmont

The Lions bested the Stars by a 16-1 aggregate on Tuesday in Lisbon. Starmont (5-10) fell in Game 1, 5-0, and 11-1 in Game 2. No statistics were available as of press time.

