Littleton Lounge hosting benefit bags tournament

LITTELTON – The family of Shelby Hill will be holding a bags tournament benefit at the Littleton Lounge on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m., which will be open to the public.
All proceeds of the ParkerSMASH Benefit Bags Tournament will go the Hill family to help with medical expenses for Shelby’s son, Parker, who is undergoing chemotherapy.
On March 29, Parker was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor and sent to Iowa City by ambulance. On April 1, he had brain surgery to remove the tumor.
The surgery was successful, but there were small pieces of the tumor that the surgeons were unable to remove. Parker has been undergoing chemotherapy to remove the small masses left behind during surgery. Doctors are expecting it will take 12-16 months to completely remove the tumor.
Parker has been recovering from surgery well; and has relearned how to move his hands and feet, walk and respond to people.
There will be social and competitive divisions for the bean bag tournament. The cost is $20 per team for the social division and $40 per team for the competitive division. There will be a 50 percent pay out for the bag tournament and 50 percent will go to the Hill Family Benefit.
There will also be a raffle held during the event from items donated to the benefit.
Those interested can register the day of the tournament or contact event organizers to pre-register. To pre-register or to ask any questions, contact Ben Close at 319-415-4887 or Ed Close at 319-415-7319.