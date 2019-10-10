Local kid wins National Pedal Tractor Pull

MITCHELL, S.D. – Oelwein native Kolby Steinlage won the National Pedal Tractor Pull in the four-year-old division at the national competition at the Corn Palace in South Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 21.
At the national tournament, Steinlage competed against 27 other four-year-olds. He then won a pull-off against two other boys to win first place.
Steinlage had qualified for the Nationals several weeks prior after winning the 30th Annual State Pedal Pull in Marshalltown. In the National Pedal Tractor Pull, he competed against kids from Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin.
Steinlage is the son of Jeff and Mindy Steinlage of Oelwein; and the grandson of Joel and Diane Hall of Oelwein, and Cyril Steinlage and Judy Roach of West Union.