The Huskies placed sixth at the North Central Conference tournament Saturday in Waverly, but three Oelwein players earned their flight’s sportsmanship awards.
“I could not be prouder of this crew,” said Oelwein head coach Heather Brown.
Morgan Alber (No. 1), Laney Smith (No. 2) and Dani Gerstenberger (No. 3) all earned the award. Alber placed sixth in her flight while Gerstenberger and Smith each placed fifth in their flights. Natalie Albrecht (No. 4), Jenna Schmith (No. 5) and Carole Rownd (No. 6) all placed sixth.
In doubles play, Gerstenberger teamed with an extra Decorah player to place third at No. 2. Alber and Smith placed sixth at No. 1 and Rownd and Schmith placed sixth at No. 3.
Smith won 14 games at No. 2 singles, while Albrecht and Gerstenberger won eight apiece in singles play. Gerstenberger and her partner won 14 at No. 2 doubles.
Golf
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls win Decorah
invitational
The Cougars shot a 387 to beat Waukon by eight strokes Saturday at the Oneota Golf & Country Club.
Katie Reno won medalist honors with an 87. Teammate Morgan Brandt was second with a 93.
Brynlee Volker (102) placed sixth while Chantelle and Marissa Nuss each shot a 105.
Jesup boys win
Tripoli triangular
Gavin Nolan shot a 43 to earn runner-up honors and the J-Hawks also placed fifth through ninth Friday at Maple Hills Country Club.
Jesup shot a 193 to beat Clarksville by 11 strokes. Cale Schissel shot a 49 to place fourth and Jack Miller (50) followed. Brayden Menuey and Corbin Fuelling tied for seventh with 51s and Kile Bucknell carded a 52.
Jesup girls third
at triangular
The J-Hawks shot a 274 Friday at Maple Hills Country Club to place behind Clarksville (207) and Tripoli (211). Gracie Joblinske placed eighth with a 57.
Hannah Bovy (68), Delaney Donlea (73) and Anika Acklin (76) rounded out the team score.
Oelwein boys third
at triangular
The Huskies carded a 213 at a triangular Friday in Waverly. Trevor Kane (51) and Brock Steinlage (51) tied for 13th, with Camden Huffman (54) three strokes behind. Ryan McKeeman (57) rounded out the team scoring.
Track and field
Cougars girls 4th
at North Butler
invitational
On Friday in Greene, Sumner-
Fredericksburg scored 69 points to top Jesup by eight.
Hana Wedemeier won the 100-meter dash (13.19 seconds) and was second in the 200 (28.15) and scored 21 points. Sasha Gitch was third in the 200 (28.54). Samantha Fowler (long jump, 14 feet, 7 inches) and Lily Mayo (3,000 run, 13:04.15) also placed third.
Mayo was seventh in the 1,500 (5:52.84) and S-F was second in the 800 relay, third in the shuttle hurdle relay, fourth in the 400 and sprint medley relays and sixth in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Amanda Treptow won the 1,500 (5:06.61) and helped the 3,200 relay win in 10:05.96. Mallory Becker was second in the high jump (4-8) and Clare Wright was second in the 800 (2:29.48).