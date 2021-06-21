INDEPENDENCE — Saturday was absolutely beautiful and led to exciting racing action at the Independence Motor Speedway. They went two, three and four wide throughout the night. One hundred and 12 cars signed in the pit gate.
The 2021 class included Paul Fitzpatrick, Bob Hilmer, Karl Sanger, Bill Barthelmes, Don Bedard, Tiny Russell and Gordon Bentley. With 23 races and a Hall of Fame induction, the last checkered flag waved at 10:28 p.m.
The first feature was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 15-lap feature event. Robert Patava grabbed the early race lead but just after the second circuit scored the caution came out when Ethan Krall, Curt Hilmer, Brandon Tharp, Dawn Krall, Kole Quam and Steve Wimer spun in turn three.
Last week’s winner, Vern Jackson, restarted third but took the race lead away from Patava. Patava then contended with Tony Olson and Kyle Olson for a place. Jackson held on to win two in a row ahead of Kyle Olson, Tony Olson, Patava and Brett Thomas.
Adam Johnson led the opening lap of the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20-lap B&B Chassis All-Star Qualifier. Cole Mather took the top spot away on lap two by fending off Johnson and Dustin Vis.
Mather pulled away only to have Vis reel him back in, but Vis seemed to have mechanical issues coming down the front stretch that forced him to pull off. The caution came out on lap 18 when Kevin Rose spun in turn four to force a two-lap shootout.
Mather held off Philip Holtz to take his third win of the season in Indee.
In the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12-lap feature, Blake Driscol grabbed the top spot early and fended off several challenges from Mitch Balik.
Balik finally got by Driscol on lap seven when Driscol left the door open and pulled away to take the feature win. Logan Clausen used lap traffic to take second from Driscol.
Colton Osborn wrestled the lead early from fellow front row starter David Anderson in the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12-lap feature. Osborn kept his line and forced Reggie Rema to find a way around.
Rema made the move and took the top spot away on lap seven from Osborn. The caution came out on lap nine when Karson Crooks spun in topside of turn three and four. Rema got a great restart as did the car driven by Matt Dugan as Dugan took second away from Osborn. The caution came out again on lap 11 for Crooks on the front-stretch forcing a green-white-checkered restart.
Rema held on to take his first win in Indee.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20-lap feature saw Josh Barta take the lead early until the caution came out on lap four when Ed Thomas spun in turn four.
Barta held tough by fending off challenges from Brennen Chipp and Ronn Lauritzen on the restart and led until coming to a stop at the top side of turn four on lap 10. That allowed Chipp to take the top spot away.
Chipp fend off Lauritzen and Mark Schulte on the restart but the caution came out again on lap 13 when Kevin Hurst and Ryan Maitland spun in turn four.
Troy Cordes took over the race lead just before the caution came out on lap 16 when Maitland went off the top of turn four and Chris Snyder spun in turn four. Cordes held off Chipp to become the eighth different Modified feature winner this season in Indee.
The win was his 48th IMCA Modifieds win in Indee putting him first all time.
Tyler Ball and Dreu Keuker battled for the lead early in the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature with Ball leading the opening lap.
The caution came just after lap one scored in the books when Chad Mannion spun in turn four. The caution came out again on the restart when Mannion got into the front stretch wall.
Tyler Ball, Keuker and Kaden Reynolds went three wide on lap three and Reynolds took over the race lead.
Reynolds held on to take his fourth win of the season in Indee and his second of the weekend after racing in Marshalltown on Friday. Jim Ball Jr finished second.
The final feature of the night was the 25-lap Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models race.
Todd Johnson led the opening lap before the caution came out when Scott Welsh blew up on the front stretch before coming to a stop on in turn one. The caution came out again on lap two when Troy Cordes and Steve Hunter spun in turn four. Sean Johnson took over the race lead and pulled away, but was chased down by Logan Duffy.
Duffy got by Johnson on the last lap to take his second win of the season at his home track. Johnson held on to finish second.