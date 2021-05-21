DES MOINES — Gunner Meyer began to roar even before he rolled off the mat.
Wapsie Valley’s junior high jumper and hurdler spent another 10 minutes or so waiting, but the high jump state championship that eluded him as a freshman in 2019 was finally his.
“It’s been my goal ever since seventh grade, as soon as I started track,” Meyer said. “I knew I always had a good chance. Last year I thought I had a great chance but obviously COVID shut that down.
“I came back this year and it’s just insane.”
Meyer cleared a personal-best height of 6 feet, 5 inches on his first attempt Friday during the Class 1A event at Drake Stadium to best Tripoli’s Conner Piehl, Sidney’s Matthew Benedict, Stanton’s Jack Roberts. Meyer and Piehl came in tied for the best seed mark at 6-3, which Piehl and the others reached alongside Meyer.
“Basically I went up and jumped, and I realized, ‘Oh I don’t think the bar is going to get knocked over,” he said of his reaction to clearing 6-5. “I got so hyped up and oh my God I was shaking so bad after that.”
Wapsie Valley’s All-State basketball standout said at the beginning of the season his eyes were set on Friday’s state high jump championship, and they never wavered.
When it came time for the meet, Meyer put on a clinic.
He opened at 5-11 and cleared every height on the first attempt, including 6-3 and 6-5.
Six-6 foiled him as the backside crashed into the bar each time. Meyer wanted 6-7, but joked he’ll settle with 6-5 and a gold for now.
“I did get my PR today, which was really awesome,” he said. “And wow, the adrenaline rush when I got 6-5 was insane. I don’t think I’ve ever felt that before.”
He passed on the opening heights of 5-7 and 5-9, then left to run a 15.76 in the 110-meter hurdles and qualify for Saturday’s championship. He checked back in, went into the rotation and proceeded.
After each jump, Meyer ran over to classmate, friend and fellow high jumper Mason Harter to watch the video. It’s a scene the pair have repeated every meet whether Harter is within 10 feet of the jump pit or seated in the stands at Drake.
When asked about his colleague clearing 6-5, Harter let out a soft expletive.
“Holy buckets,” he quickly corrected.
“He hit 6-3 as a freshman and we all missed last year, so I didn’t know how this was going to turn out,” Harter said. “After Conner missed (his last at 6-5) I was so hyped. I was just so excited for Gunner.
“He’s going to improve more, just like he improved from his freshman year to now.”
Harter doubles as his basketball frontcourt mate and is essential to their success at whatever sport they’re together for.
“He’s always there for me,” Meyer said. “He’s not as good as me, kidding, but he always helps me by recording my jumps and gives me some subtle tips. We help each other.”
Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie quickly reeled Meyer in after the last clearance, but was among the first to give him a hug when the event ended.
“They were all like, ‘It’s not over yet,’ especially my coach. Davie came down and he was like, ‘You have to calm down and be prepared.’ Obviously nobody else got 6-5 and I was super-happy after that. It was insane.”