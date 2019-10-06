MAYNARD — The new stadium lights were bright for West Central’s 2019 Homecoming game, but the Midland Eagles pulled the plug on the Blue Devils, taking home a 48-6 win.
The Blue Devils scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter when quarterback Dan McDonough connected with receiver Aiden Nelson on a 33-yard scoring pass, his only catch of the night. The two-point conversion pass failed.
A Midland special team scored the game’s first touchdown early. The Blue Devils’ first drive stalled at their own 20-yard line and the Eagles blocked the punt, sending the ball bouncing into the end zone where Midland recovered. The Eagle offense’s first points were the 2-point conversion.
Midland rolled up 365 yards of offense to West Central’s 196. West Central has 119 yards passing, while Midland had 79. The Eagles ran for 286 yards to West Central’s 77.
West Central interchanged two quarterbacks throughout the game. McDonough completed 3 passes for 64 yards and the touchdown. Hunter Kent-Thomas had 2 completions for 55 yards.
Logan Wescott led the Blue Devils in receiving with three catches for 73 yards. Kent-Thomas had one catch for 13 yards.
Anthony Martin led the team in rushing with 28 yards off two carries. Brandon Cushion carried for 8 times for 26 yards. Also rushing were Nelson (6 for 12 yards), Alan Orr (1 for 4 yards), Kent-Thomas (5 for 4 yards) and McDonough (3 for 3 yards.)
Dalton Vick led the West Central defense with 7 solo tackles and four assists. Nelson and Wescott each had 5 solos. Cooper Ingels, Nathan Dolf, Martin, McDonough, Creighton Houge each contributed 3 solo tackles as well as varying numbers of assists. Orr and Kent-Thomas each had an assist.
West Central is now 1-3 in the district and 1-5 overall.
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils will host undefeated Turkey Valley on Friday for parents night. Game time is 7 p.m.
SCORING BY QUARTER
W. Central — 0 0 0 6 — 6
Midland — 16 20 3 9 — 48