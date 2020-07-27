Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics students and coach were recently recognized nationally by the USTA Power Tumbling, the Iowa USTA Organization, and given special Moser School honors for the 2020 competition season. Award recipients are as follows:
Annie Gulick, Dyersville, Nationals, George Nissen Memorial winner, the Griswold/Nissen Tumbling Athlete of the Year winner, and Advanced Level recognition.
Ava Nolan, Jesup, Iowa USTA Sportsmanship winner.
Katelin Ante, Manchester, Vickie Wilson Spirit and Give Back to Others winner.
Reagan Dolan, Manchester, Iowa USTA Scholarship winner and Senior’s Honors.
Olivia Thier, Dyersville, Iowa USTA Scholarship winner, Advanced Level recognition, and Senior’s Honors.
Melanie Lutgen, Dyersville, USTA Iowa Achievement First runner up Award winner.
Izzy Lutgen, Dyersville, Moser Dedication and Loyalty Honor.
Reagan Brown, Guttenberg, Moser Dedication and Loyalty Honor.
Kennedy Collins, Jesup, Moser Perseverance and Loyalty Honor.
Debbie Moser, Dyersville, 2020 Iowa Coach of the Year winner
Moser Instructors are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Debbie Moser,
Dyersville, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.
Moser Studio Locations are In Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Elkader, Guttenberg, and Edgewood. Register Now for Fall Classes.