Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Oskaloosa on March 14. There were nine teams with around 130 tumblers competing throughout the day.
Mosers area gymnasts who placed well are as follows: First place, Melanie Lutgen, Annie Gulick, Hannabelle Erickson, Ava Nolan, Ella Digmann, Megan Pierschbacher, Kennedi Bevans, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Tucker Erickson, Madelyn Troester, Laura Pierschbacher, Lainey Payne, Lucas Sadewasser, Avery Brown, Julia Kuennen, Lexi Martin, Kenzi Lee, Colton Wissmiller, Anna Digmann, Jadin Stephenson, Lailah Moyle, Sylvia Kramer, Claire Manning, Greyson Manning, Ellison Wissmiller.
Second place, Makayla Gasper, Allysa Sadewasser, Keely Recker, Madilyn Payne, Brynn Bicknell, Dagny Kuhlman, Makenna Behrends, Ruby West, McKinley Wulfekuhle, Matilda Kuhlman. Third place, Isabel Lutgen, Madelyn Bockenstedt; fourth, Makenna Payne, Jewel Hemry; seventh, Lindsay Ruchti; eighth Hadlee Erickson.
With each competition attended, they are learning and growing in talents and confidence. Moser athletes have their goals set and will continue to train and work hard to achieve those goals to the best of their ability.
We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated Moser Team members and their families, Sub Beginners through Elite levels.
Moser coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Debbie Moser, Dyersville, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.