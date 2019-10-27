Moser's place well at USTA Power Tumbling meet

WOODHULL, Ill. – Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Woodhull, Ill. on Oct. 20. There were 12 teams entered with around 225 athletes competing thru out the day.
Moser’s area Gymnasts who placed well are as follows:
First place winners were Annie Gulick, Melanie Lutgen, Allysa Sadewasser, Kyle Sadewasser, Lucas Sadewasser, Megan Pierschbacher, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Elyse Konrardy, Savanna Lehman, Kaley Polfer, Chloe Smith, Madilyn Payne, Lainey Payne, Jessica Kracke, Carlee Batterson and Canaan Corcoran.
Second place winners were Kennedy Collins, Isabel Lutgen, Claire Jaeger, Kendall Wagner, Asanti Britton, Caleb Crane, Destiny Barnhart, Hayden Reimer, Vivian Clar, Griffan Ostrander, Alyvia Snavely, Lindsay Ruchti and Kyla Ries.
Third place winners were Kennedi Bevans, Ella Digmann, Miya Pitz, adalyn Ostrander, Kaja Johnson, Kena Johnson and Scarlett Benesh.
Fourth place winners were Addison Norton, Makenna Payne, Kylee McElmeel, Kennedi Benesh and Katie Lueck.
Fifth place winners were Mylie Elliot, Laura Pierschbacher, Kallyn Henney, Kadee Batterson, Dagny Kuhlman, Paislee Hansel.
Kirsten Farmer placed sixth. Aaliyah Corcoran, Sutton Smith and Adalyn Mon all placed seventh. Hannah Crane placed ninth.
It was a really well organized, on time, great confidence builder meet. Moser athletes will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability for the upcoming meets.
We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hard working, and dedicated Moser Team members and their families Sub Beginners thru Elite Levels.
Moser Coaches are Carmen Moser Payne of Edgewood, Debbie Moser of Dyersville, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.