CHARLESTON, W.V. – Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics competed in the 2019 USTA Power Tumbling Championships held June 17th thru June 22nd in Charleston West Virginia. The Moser School had 55 National Qualifiers entered in which 8 Mosers earned first place National Championship Titles and 34 earned the Top Ten Titles.
There were over 2000 athletes and around 150 Teams entered with many ages and levels having as many as 60 total competitors vying for a National Championship Title and or a Top Ten Title.
Mosers First Place National Championship Title Winners over all are Libby Knipper, Allysa Sadewasser, Elizabeth Recker, Mylie Elliot, Georgia Werger, Dagny Kuhlman, Carlee Batterson, and Lucas Sadewasser.
Mosers Top Ten Over All (trophy) Title Winners are first, Libby Knipper, Allysa Sadewasser, Elizabeth Recker, Mylie Elliot, Georgia Werger, Dagny Kuhlman, Carlee Batterson, Lucas Sadewasser. Second Carley Hillebrand. Third Abigayle Johnson, Brynn Bucknell. Fourth Reagan Dolan, Kaydence Ahart, Laura Pierschbacher. Fifth Tucker Erickson. Sixth Melanie Lutgen, Isabel Markham. Seventh Jayce Grennan, Megan Pierschbacher, Rylee Whittaker. Eighth Brynn Burlage, Aaliyah Rosenthal, Parks Grennan, Kaia Engelhardt. Ninth Reagan Brown, Makayla Cuellar, Phillip Johnson, Jessica Kracke. Tenth Ava Nolan, Madeline Martin, Isabella Johnson,Leila Beatty, Malin Phelps, Chyler Grennan.
Other Moser Athletes placing well and won flight medals are: Myra Clasen, Annie Gulick, Makayla Gasper, Isabel Lutgen, Madelyn Troester, Kennedi Bevans, Kendall Wagner, Asanti Britton, Elyse Konrardy, Lexus Fleming, Kadee Batterson, Ella Krivanek, Ella Digmann, Madelyn Bockenstedt, Leigha Hinrichs, Delaney Brown, Lilly Shaw, Hadlee Erickson.
“We are truly excited about our athletes performances at the National Level of Competition. They all did fabulous and we are so very proud of each and everyone of our students for their dedication, hard work, sportsmanship, and loyalty to our school and to the sport. We appreciate all our athletes, parents, grandparents, and families for their support and dedication to their children and to our school.
Next years USTA State Meet will be April 19, 2020 and Nationals will be in Springfield, Illinois June 15 thru the 20.
Coaches for the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics, Beginners thru Elite Levels, are Debbie Moser, Carmen Moser Payne, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, Luka Marie Schulte with studio locations in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Elkader, Guttenberg, & Edgewood.