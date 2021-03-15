Oelwein Athletic Director and assistant principal Nick Schauf resigned from his positions effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
Schauf was hired Feb. 27 to become the principal at Monticello on July 1.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Oelwein High School and being a Husky will always hold a special place in my heart,” Schauf wrote in his resignation letter. “For the last 13 years, I have put my heart and soul into teaching and coaching the kids in the Oelwein community. I also took great passion in developing myself as coach, teacher, and school leader.”
Schauf coached the boys basketball team from 2008-09 to 2019-20, then stepped down as head coach to become the AD and assistant principal. He was 74-191 as the Huskies’ head coach. Schauf also coached the boys tennis team from 2015-2018.
He went 53-32 at Ventura before coming to Oelwein.
“I loved my experiences at Oelwein, and most importantly valued the relationships I made with the staff and community throughout my time here,” Schauf said. “In addition, my children have thrived in the school district and will continue to build on the foundation that Oelwein has given them.
“I am excited for my next step in my professional career path as the next high school principal at Monticello CSD. Thank you to everyone in the community for the outstanding support that I have received during my time here.”
Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said via email interviews for the position will begin March 22. Schauf believes the Huskies will hire a wrestling coach between now and July 1, and also announced the approval of girls basketball coach Jason Yessak as the new boys tennis coach.
Yessak takes over for former head coach Travis Druvenga. Druvenga coached from 2005-2014, and again in 2019 after Schauf resigned.