NASHUA — Nashua-Plainfield scored two runs apiece in the third, fifth and sixth innings to overtake and hold off visiting Wapsie Valley, 7-5, on Tuesday.

The Warriors (15-17) scored a run apiece in the third through seventh innings, but the Huskies went ahead 3-1 (third), 5-3 (fifth) and 7-4 (sixth) in answering each time.

Jordan Rubner went 3 for 4 with a run batted in and a steal. Garrett Barnes (two runs, two steals), Trevor Sauerbrei (RBI, two steals) and Brody Stark each had two hits. Kobe Risse also scored twice.

Wapsie Valley left nine runners on base.

