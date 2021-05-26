FAIRBANK — What was cooler, the home run or all those strikeouts?
Ellie Neil smiled, then chuckled.
“I definitely was not expecting the home run,” the Wapsie Valley junior said. “I’d say the home run was cooler because I’ve never done that before.”
Neil’s fifth-inning, two-run homer capped the Warriors offense in an 11-3 opening-day victory against West Central.
Neil also posted a single-game career-high 13 strikeouts in the circle to shut down the Blue Devils. She scattered five hits and two walks, and got out of jams in five of seven innings.
Neil made use of her four still-developing pitches over the course of the day, mixing her fastball, changeup, curveball and riseball.
“I just hit my spots and changed it up,” she said. “I have four pitches now that I’m starting to improve more and that really helped me.”
West Central loaded the bases in the sixth, all with two outs. But Neil snagged strikeout No. 12 to end the frame.
“She’s a great player,” Wapsie Valley head coach Liz Bergman said. “She does pitching practice in the offseason, hits year-round and she works on softball pretty much year round. I know I can put her anywhere and she does a great job.
“It’s our first game and we have a lot of younger players out there, but I knew our team was capable of making adjustments.”
Neil went 3 for 4 with three runs, a double, the homer and three runs batted in and combined with Brylee Bellis (2 for 2, two runs) for five of the team’s nine hits.
The Warriors scored three runs apiece in the first, fifth and sixth innings. The scoring was punctuated by Neil’s blast.
“I had two strikes on me so I was just trying to make contact,” Neil said. “I made good contact, I guess.”
West Central’s sixth inning — where it scored once and loaded the bases — represented its best frame of offense. The Blue Devils stranded a pair in the first and one in the third.
West Central scored in the top of the third and cut the deficit to 3-1, but Wapsie Valley came back with two runs in the bottom half. When the Blue Devils added a run in the fourth for a 5-2 scoreline, Wapsie Valley posted three runs to keep the visitors at bay.
“Somewhere in that game it got away from us a little bit. I give a lot of credit to (Neil), she threw a lot of strikes,” West Central head coach Nick Robinson said. “I think we went up there — I don’t want to say looking for a walk, but just she got ahead (a lot). It was 0-1, I bet, 90 percent of the at-bats.
“Once we started being a little more aggressive, we put the ball in play more. But (Neil) put the pressure on us, and we need to be more aggressive.”
Kassidy Bantz, Isabell Eitel and Mikaela Kime each went 2 for 3, and that represented all but one of the Blue Devils’ hits. Marlee Squires collected the other one and three of the team’s six steals.
Wapsie Valley matched that total, with Bellis registering two. The teams combined for five errors.
“In the field we have a lot to work on,” Robinson said. “We’ll throw more strikes, we’ll have fewer errors. I told them afterward ‘Let’s make this our poorest-played game of the year, and we’ll be OK.’ I’m glad we have room to grow.”