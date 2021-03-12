It built up for three years.
As seniors, it paid off.
North Fayette Valley won the first outright Upper Iowa Conference championship in school history since 1983 this season with a 13-2 record. The TigerHawks (18-5) did so behind a group of 14 strong, half of whom were seniors.
Three of them were awarded by the UIC recently, while one earned praise from the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.
Kole Johnson was selected to the Class 2A Substate 4 team after averaging 12 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 assists and two blocks in two games. He shot 9 for 19 from the field.
He was also named a unanimous selection to the UIC first team. Johnson averaged 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and one block per game.
“It’s an honor to be named to those teams and I’d like to thank my teammates and coaches for a great season,” Johnson wrote.
Head coach Matt Krambeer praised his 6-foot-2 forward and three-year starter.
“Kole is the most efficient scorer that I’ve coached,” Krambeer said. “Kole has always been able to find ways to score the ball, but this year his all-around game really surfaced.”
Johnson led the team in scoring for the third straight year and also led the program in rebounding while being second in assists, steals and blocks. He also ended 18 points short of 1,000 for his career.
“While nothing is ever guaranteed, he certainly would have eclipsed 1,000 points if it weren’t for injury last year,” Krambeer said of Johnson missing seven games last season. “Kole graduates as the school’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage.”
Classmates Tanner Johnson and Grant Stolka were selected to the UIC second team. Tanner averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists while playing wing. He shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range (30 for 71), which Krambeer believed was his biggest aid to the team.
“He really developed his role and became a much needed outside threat for us,” Krambeer said. “Tanner was also perhaps our most versatile defender, as he was asked to defend both guards and posts as the year went on.
“He didn’t get a lot of the press for us but did a lot of the dirty work that’s necessary to be competitive.”
Tanner Johnson felt his team was shortchanged “in the first team category, considering we won the league, and had people in the top for almost every stat category.”
“But all in all, it was a great season, great team, and I’ll take the second team honor, thanks to a great team and coaches,” he added.
Stolka averaged 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds, with 1.7 blocks and assist per game. The 6-5 center shot 48.6 percent from the field (90 for 185).
“Grant really stepped up his aggressiveness on both ends of the court this year and was a force on the glass as well,” Krambeer said. “He had several dunks for us this year which turned the momentum of games.
“He worked really hard every year of his high school to improve his game. He really loves the game and is a big reason why we had the success we had this year.”
Senior Jonah Moore (five apg, 4.5 ppg, 1.9 spg) and junior Ben Miller (7.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 spg) were selected honorable mention.