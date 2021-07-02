Pinpoint pitching.
Crisp defense.
Single digits on the scoreboard.
Oelwein and North Fayette Valley got together Thursday and brought forth a Fayette County pitcher’s duel from the dust and dirt. The TigerHawks escaped with a 3-1 victory.
“Their pitchers threw well, our pitchers threw well — it was good high school baseball game,” Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart said. The kids played hard.”
The Huskies had a glimmer of hope to open the bottom of the seventh when Gage Voshell drew a leadoff walk.
Voshell was doubled up off first, however, when reliever Bryce Elsbernd leapt backward to snare a blooper off the bat of Jacob King that nearly dropped behind the mound for a quick double play.
Elsbernd plunked Storm Schmidtke to put another runner on, which caused NFV head coach Dan Hovden to quickly pull him in favor of closer Kaleb White.
“We thought Bryce could do it, but he wasn’t around the strike zone enough,” the coach said. “We have to be around the strike zone, make them hit to get on — we can’t (hit a batter). So we brought in a guy who was feeling it, who had a lively arm.”
White made his sixth relief appearance and struck out Cooper Smock on four pitches — all fastballs. He picked up his second save of the season.
“I knew that we had two outs and I didn’t want to have a high pitch count,” White said. “I was coming in to throw hard, try to finish the batter. I threw four straight fastballs and got out of there.”
Elsbernd worked out of a leadoff walk to open the sixth, as well, in holding the victory for starter Levi Danker.
Danker hadn’t started in more than a week because of arm tightness, according to Hovden. He also hadn’t claimed a win but held the Huskies (3-21) to one hit and two walks over five innings to pick up his first one.
Danker also struck out seven.
“I came in and started a little rocky but made sure I pitched as many strikes as I could,” Danker said. “I threw a lot of fastballs, just tried to get the ball in there. Hoped they would put it in play to get some outs.”
Hovden pulled him after five complete with 69 pitches thrown. NFV (7-18) faces Turkey Valley in an Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader Monday. Hovden acknowledged that but also didn’t want to tax Danker in his first appearance back.
Huskies senior Spencer Logan tossed his best outing of the season on Senior Night, pushing through 111 pitches in 5 2/3 innings and allowing just three runs. He gave up seven hits and six walks but struck out seven.
“Spence pitched a great game,” Gearhart said. “That’s what you hope to see a kid do on his senior night. … For him to go out there and pitch as well as he did was a phenomenal effort on his part. Couldn’t be prouder of his effort.”
Josh Ladeburg closed the final 1 1/3 innings with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.
The TigerHawks scored twice in the first when Danker drove in Jonah Moore and Blake Reichter drove in courtesy runner Tate Germann.
Moore drew a two-out walk prior to Danker’s at-bat.
The visitors wouldn’t score again until the sixth when White singled in pinch-runner Ayden Turner for a 3-1 advantage.
North Fayette Valley left 11 runners on base, which Hovden bristled at slightly.
“We’re going to have to be better (on offense) when it comes to tournament time, that’s for sure,” he said. “Credit (Oelwein) for that performance.”
Oelwein pulled within 2-1 in the second when Gage Voshell scored on a one-out wild pitch. Schmidtke moved to second on the same throw but was stranded there as Danker struck out Smock and Logan to end the inning.
“We just didn’t get a hit, couldn’t get a hit,” Gearhart said. “We hit balls hard throughout the night but give North Fayette credit (on defense).”
Danker and White each went 2 for 4 with an RBI while Moore walked twice. Reichter was 2 for 2 with two walks. White stole a pair of bases.
Hamilton was 1 for 3 and Voshell walked twice.
UP NEXT: The Huskies will host a doubleheader against Waverly-Shell Rock (22-6, 11-4 in the Northeast Iowa Conference) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.