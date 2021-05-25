The TigerHawks bested Postville, 3-0, on Monday in Fayette to advance to the Class 1A Substate 3 championship today at Beckman Catholic. NFV (13-4) will face the Trailblazers at 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Jesup girls fourth
at regional
The J-Hawks shot a 430 during the Denver Regional on Monday at Willow Run Country Club. Rachel Clayberg placed seventh overall on a scorecard playoff but missed out on qualifying for state.
Baseball
WV goes 1-1 in Waterloo
Coming off two gold medals at state track, Trevor Sauerbrei transitioned to baseball with a grand slam and seven runs batted in as the Warriors beat MFL-MarMac, 11-2, on Monday as part of the Waterloo Bucks two-day high school showcase.
Wapsie Valley lost to North Iowa, 2-0. Brady Benning went 2 for 3 in the game, and Tucker Ladeburg pitched five innings. He gave up four hits and three walks but struck out four.
In the victory, Sauerbrei went 4 for 5 with a double and the homer. Jacob Schoer stole three bases and Kane Schmitz (1 for 3) stole two. Kobe Risse walked three times and Jordan Rubner walked twice.
Traeton Sauerbrei gave up four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.
Starmont opens
season with split
The Stars (1-1) beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 6-5, and fell, 4-1, on Monday in Arlington. No statistics were available as of press time
.
East Buc starts out 2-0
The Buccaneers swept Springville, 7-5 and 17-12. No statistics were available as of press time.
Softball
Starmont splits
season opener
The Stars (1-1) beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 6-1, and fell, 16-0, on Monday in Arlington. No statistics were available as of press time.